Mitrovic completes move to Al-Hilal in latest Saudi switch

Aleksandar Mitrovic has finalised a move to Al-Hilal after a protracted summer pursuit.

Mitrovic was left out of Fulham’s side to take on Brentford on Saturday as a move was close and he has now been unveiled by the Saudi club.

The Serb, 28, joins Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic at his new home and leaves the Cottagers with a hole to fill in their frontline.

He has scored 111 goals in 206 appearances across five-and-a-half years in West London, notably plundering 43 goals in the 2021-22 edition of the Championship.

Fulham’s statement read: “The Club can confirm that Aleksandar Mitrović has this evening left to join Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League for a Club record transfer fee.

“The Club had reluctantly accepted a revised offer as the player had consistently made his desire to leave known.

“We wish Aleksandar all the best in this next step in his career.”