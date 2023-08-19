Rt. Dr. Stephen Adegbite, Bishop of the Diocese of Ikeja, Methodist Church Nigeria / Chairman CAN Lagos chapter, celebrates 55th birthday thanksgiving /35 years of Service in Lagos

L-r… Prelate Emeritus Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr Sunday Makinde; the Celebrant Rt. Dr . Stephen Adegbite, and his wife Mrs. Adewunmi; immediate past Prelate Methodist Church Nigeria His Eminence Dr. Samuel Chukwuemeka Kanu- Uche; Bishop of Diocese of Lagos West, Methodist Church Nigeria (MCN), Rt. Rev. Oluyinka Akande.

L-r… Founder Love of Christ Generation Church C&S (Worldwide) Rev Mother Esther Ajayi; Mrs. Adewunmi her husband Rt.Dr. Stephen Adegbite; First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, HE Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON. represented by a Special Adviser on Media. Busola Kukoyi ; Wife of the Deputy Governor Lagos State. Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat; Chief of Staff to Lagos State Governor, Mr Tayo Ayinde.

Immediate past Prelate Methodist Church Nigeria His Eminence Dr Samuel Chukwuemeka Kanu- Uche his wife Mrs. Florence, pose with Rt. Dr. Stephen Adegbite the celebrant (middle).

The Onilado Of Ilado-Odo & Inagbe Island ,HRH Oba Mobadenle Oyekan, his wife H.R.M ,Olori B. Oyekan.

L-r … The celebrant Rt.Dr Stephen Adegbite and his wife Mrs. Adewunmi; Real Estate Guru, a Philanthropist, Sir Olu Okeowo, his wife Lady Adejoke (right).

L-r… Founder Love of Christ Generation Church C&S (Worldwide) Rev Mother Esther Ajayi; Mrs. Adewunmi her husband Rt. Dr. Stephen Adegbite.

L-r…Archbishop of Lagos, Methodist Church Nigeria, Most Rev. Dr. Isaac Ayo-Olawuyi; Bishop of Diocese of Lagos West, Methodist Church Nigeria (MCN), Rt. Rev. Oluyinka Akande; the celebrant Rt. Dr. Stephen Adegbite and others.

Vice Chairman, Women’s Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWI CAN) Lagos, Lady Evangelist Victoria Omolewa with Director (WOWI . CAN) Pastor (Dr.) Oluwatoyin Ojejinmi, right presenting a gift to the celebrant Rt.Dr Stephen Adegbite.

L-r… Celebrant Rt. Dr Stephen Adegbite with the Onilado of Ilado-Odo & Inagbe Island ,HRH Oba Mobadenle Oyekan.

L-r…The Celebrant Rt.Dr Stephen Adegbite, and his wife Mrs. Adewunmi; the Presiding Prelate of Vineyard Christian Ministries, Archbishop John Osa-Oni.

The celebrant Rt.Dr. Stephen Adegbite, and his wife Mrs. Adewunmi; (right) Pose with their Children, during his 55th birthday thanksgiving /35 years of Service in Gods Vineyard held Methodist Cathedral of Peace and Excellence Church Opebi Ikeja in Lagos .17/8/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.