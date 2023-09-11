Miss Universe Nigeria 2023 Competition held in Lagos

L-R… Former, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on SDGs and Investment, Mrs. Solape Hammond; winner of Miss Universe Nigeria 2023. Miss Imo, Ugochi Ihezue; Secretary to the Lagos State Government (SSG), Bar. Bimbo Salu-Hundeyin; Miss Zamfara emerging Miss Supranational ..Sectra Omosede Okundaye. during the Miss Universe Nigeria, held at Eko Hotel in Lagos.

L-R .. Renowned Nigerian politician/founder of Silverbird Group, Ben Murray-Bruce; winner of Miss Universe Nigeria 2023. Miss Imo; Ugochi Ihezue; President Silverbird Group, Mr Guy Murray–Bruce.; Outgoing Miss Universe Nigeria 2022., Montana Onose.

Cross section of the Ladies participating at Miss Universe Nigeria 2023.

L-r … Guest, Mr. Brain Hammond; Miss Lagos, Tope Olagoke; Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Bar. Bimbo Salu-Hundeyin; Former Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on SDGs and Investment, Mrs. Solape Hammond.

Cross section of Miss Universe Nigeria participants, during their swimming wear.

Winner of Miss Universe Nigeria 2023. Miss Imo, Ugochi Ihezue, acknowledging cheers at the programme.

Miss Anambra – Paula Ezendu; winner of Miss Universe Nigeria 2023. Ugochi Ihezue; outgoing Miss Universe Nigeria 2022., Montana Onose; President Silverbird Group, Mr. Guy Murray – Bruce. during the Miss Universe Nigeria Competition, held at Eko Hotel in Lagos on 8/11/2023…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

