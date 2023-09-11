Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Miss Universe Nigeria 2023 Competition held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r... Renowned Nigerian politician,/ founder of Silverbird Group, Ben Murray-Bruce;   winner of   Miss Universe Nigeria 2023. Miss Imo;  Ugochi Ihezue; President  Silverbird Group, Mr. Guy Murray–Bruce, during the Miss Universe Nigeria Competition, held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 8/11/2023...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
28
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-R…   Former, Special  Adviser to the Lagos State  Governor on SDGs and Investment, Mrs. Solape Hammond;  winner of  Miss Universe Nigeria 2023. Miss Imo,  Ugochi Ihezue; Secretary to the Lagos  State Government (SSG), Bar. Bimbo Salu-Hundeyin; Miss   Zamfara emerging Miss Supranational ..Sectra Omosede Okundaye. during the Miss Universe Nigeria, held at Eko Hotel in Lagos.

L-R .. Renowned Nigerian politician/founder of Silverbird Group, Ben Murray-Bruce; winner of Miss Universe Nigeria 2023. Miss Imo; Ugochi Ihezue; President Silverbird Group, Mr Guy Murray–Bruce.; Outgoing Miss Universe Nigeria 2022., Montana Onose.

Cross section of the Ladies participating at   Miss Universe Nigeria 2023.

L-r …  Guest, Mr. Brain Hammond;  Miss Lagos, Tope Olagoke; Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Bar. Bimbo Salu-Hundeyin; Former Special Adviser to the Lagos State   Governor on SDGs and Investment, Mrs. Solape Hammond.

Cross section of Miss Universe Nigeria participants, during their swimming wear.

Winner of  Miss Universe Nigeria 2023. Miss Imo,  Ugochi Ihezue, acknowledging cheers at the programme.

Miss Anambra – Paula Ezendu; winner of   Miss Universe Nigeria 2023.  Ugochi Ihezue; outgoing  Miss Universe Nigeria 2022., Montana Onose; President  Silverbird Group, Mr. Guy Murray – Bruce. during the Miss Universe Nigeria Competition, held at Eko Hotel in Lagos on 8/11/2023…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 9999 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 12, 2023

Thanksgiving/Birthday Party

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 11, 2023

Inauguration Ceremony of Aare Musediq Adebayo Adeleke ,…

1 of 353