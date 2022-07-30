Miracles Galore @ Day 1 of Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris

The long-awaited Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris had a bright start Friday with multitudes of people connected from all over the world for divine healing.

Ahead of the July edition of the global event, many had prayed, publicized, prepared online and onsite centers, and partnered financially with Christ Embassy in readiness for the Lord’s mighty works through the man of God, Pastor Chris.

The Healing Services which commenced at 3pm GMT+1 with the Loveworld Singers leading heavenly worship sessions attracted billions of faithful worldwide who lifted their voices to the Lord and Master of all Creation. The atmosphere was charged, the aura was filled with the presence of the Holy Spirit, and praises rose as fragrant incense to the heavens.

In her opening address, the director of the Healing School, Pastor Deola Phillips, welcomed the world to the glorious healing crusade even as she intimated the audience on what to expect.

“In this month of joy, great shouts of joy will be heard around the world as the Healing Streams of God flow to you; changing situations and turning hopeless circumstances around to the glory of the name of our blessed Lord Jesus Christ”, she said.

Pastor Deola also thanked Pastor Chris for his dedication to the heavenly vision and mandate to take healing to the nations; a mandate that has transformed lives all around the world, encouraging the global participants to be responsive to every spiritual instruction in the course of the service and to open their hearts to receive supernatural blessings.

The opening day also featured a special video highlight of the March edition of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with many praising God with renewed fervor as they glorified the Lord for His marvelous works.

On set with Rev. Tom Amenkhienan, a senior minister of the Healing School, Pastor Deola shared perspectives on the impact of the Healing Streams.

According to Rev. Tom, “Each edition of the Healing Streams keeps getting more phenomenal. The March edition was another level, over 6.7 billion people were reached and many were healed around the world.”

While relating the testimony of Enoabassy, a baby born with club foot who could not sit properly, he said with great hunger for a miracle, his parents participated in the Live Healing Services adding that Enoabassy is now perfectly whole and seats and stands without difficulty.

“Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever. Today is your day. You make up your mind because all that God requires from you is to receive. God has planned this day for you,” said Rev. Tom as he reiterated the importance of active participation.

Similarly, Rev Ray Okocha, a senior minister at the Healing School and host of “How to Receive a Miracle” discussed testimonies from the publicity leading to the programme.

He stated that: “The moment the man of God announced the date for the Healing Streams Live Healing Services, everyone began to prepare. From heaven, there was preparation as healing angels invades the earth. In hell, there was preparation as it was time for devils to pack up their loads and go.”

Amongst several life-transforming testimonies he shared was one from Kenya where a man had collapsed in a bus, not breathing and without a pulse but another passenger placed a Healing Streams flier on him and the man came back to life!

For his part, Evang. Dr. Eddy Owase, another senior minister of the Healing School and host of “Real Miracles Today” had separate interviews with several people who had exhilarating testimonies to share.

Blessing from Cameroon attested to God’s goodness. Following a slight headache that led to fever, vomiting blood, and a coma, she was diagnosed with liver and kidney failure. Given a 7% chance of survival; she registered for the March Healing Streams. That programme changed her story. The dead organs became brand new and the audience could not hold back shouts of joy and excitement, as they watched her enthusiasm.

The Loveworld Singers led participants everywhere to exalt the Lord in psalms and spiritual songs, as the man of God, Pastor Chris, entered the auditorium.

Pastor Chris declared the sovereignty of God and thanked the Lord Jesus for such an unforgettable day. He exhorted all with the story of the man at the pool of Bethesda from John chapter 5, and how Jesus the Son of God was sent to give direct access to the Father.

He further started an exhortation on three important things: “I’ve got 3 important things I want to share with you today. We think that they are mere religious statements but that’s because most people don’t understand them. They don’t know the reality of these. I want you to keep these truths in your heart always.” With various references from the Scriptures, he cited the first 2, which are (1) God loves you and (2) You are born with a purpose.

The man of God proceeded to the healing line. He ministered to the sick and the atmosphere was saturated with God’s presence. Wheelchairs and stretchers were vacated as the lame walked. Men, women, and children ran, jumped, rolled, and bent every way, all doing what they couldn’t do before their healing.

All those participating remotely via the internet, as well as radio and TV stations in different parts of the world were not left out. Pastor Chris stretched forth his hands and proclaimed healing, health, and life to all, in the Name of Jesus.

It was indeed an avalanche of miracles. The Lord poured out His blessings and many testified. Doubtlessly, stories and testimonies from this day will continue to flow and inspire the world for a long time to come.

It was indeed an avalanche of miracles. The Lord poured out His blessings and many testified. Doubtlessly, stories and testimonies from this day will continue to flow and inspire the world for a long time to come.

To think that this is just the first day of three days in this global healing crusade.

Also, share the programme with your online community through your unique virtual center by going to www.healingstreams.tv/virtual.

