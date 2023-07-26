Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Message to Super Falcons at the Fifa Women’s World Cup

Latest NewsSports
By Peter
6
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

On behalf of all Nigerians, President Bola Tinubu extends best wishes to the Super Falcons as they prepare to face Australia in their second group match at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023.

 

The President, like other football-loving Nigerians, takes immense pride in the Super Falcons’ impressive performance in the opening match against Canada, a formidable opponent and the reigning Olympic Champion.

 

He firmly believes that the upcoming match on Thursday will be a thrilling encounter that will culminate in victory for the Nigerian team.

 

Acknowledging the Super Falcons’ remarkable achievements as a dominant force in women’s football in Africa, President Tinubu is confident that the blending of new talents with seasoned veterans will propel Nigeria’s success in women’s football to even greater heights in this tournament.

 

He assures the players and the coaching crew of the enthusiastic support of all Nigerians, urging the team to continue exemplifying Nigeria’s spirit of determination and excellence both on and off the pitch, serving as worthy ambassadors of the nation.

 

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 9739 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Rival cult kills, beheads man in Anambra, cuts off his penis

37-yr-old farmer bags life imprisonment for defiling minor…

ECOWAS won’t accept Coup in Niger Republic – Tinubu

NLC issues August 2 nationwide strike notice

1 of 1,887