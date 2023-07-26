Opeyemi Bamidele: A dependable ally @ 60 -Senate President

.As Prof. Ogundipe urges Tinubu to set up ‘Research Centre of Excellence’

The Senate Leader, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, on Tuesday commemorated his 60th birthday in Abuja with the Senate President Godswill Akpabio describing him as a dependable ally.

The occasion featured the unveiling of Senator Bamidele’s two books-“Leadership Through Communication” (Volumes 1 and 2).

Akpabio, who said Senator Bamidele had discovered his mission and was fulfilling: “Bamidele is a leader par excellence; a leader in whom we are very pleased with. As you have shown loyalty, you will reap loyalty. You are a man of honour. The younger generation should look up to and say indeed it is good to be a follower”.

Stating that that without the National Assembly there would be no democracy, the Senate President further said: “It takes the parliament to determine democracy”.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the occasion, who is the Vice President, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, said the book was essentially about the nation, the dangers confronting, terrorism and other security challenges.

Shettima, who was represented by Senator Kaka Shehu (APC-Borno), said: “I consider the book to be an important contribution to our search for solution to the myriad of problems facing us”, adding that dded that Bamidele had been taking leadership roles since his university days where he served diligently as one of the leaders of the Student Union Government (SUG).

In his own speech, the immediate past Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, (APC-Borno,), who described Bamidele as someone who always looks for the best for his community, stated: “He is focused, purposeful and a pillar of loyalty. We are proud of that”.

In his paper on Leadership Challenges In Modern Societies, the Guest Speaker and the immediate past Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, recommended that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) and his Political and Leadership beneficiaries should consider setting up a Research Center of Excellence in a reputable Nigerian Federal University that will be titled: Bola Ahmed Tinubu Centre of Excellence for Leadership and Governance Research.

Prof. Ogundipe said this became necessary because: “BAT is an enigma, a philosophy, an ideology and a complex personality that his trajectory needs to be committed to intensive research for understanding, learning, replication, preparation of the future leaders as well as contributing to building quality literature on African Leadership, and Leaders of this generation for the unborn generation to have access”.

The former Unilag VC explained that this Centre of Excellence would also provide opportunities for multidisciplinary research on different leadership patterns, Management and Governance issues across the world, whether public or private sector, “in such a way, that knowledge would be preserved and Masters and Doctoral programmes can be developed from this CoE”.

He hoped that Senator Bamidele would champion this course and see it to reality, adding: “I am certain the University of Lagos has the capacity and resources to host the Centre, should you consider this”.

Prof. Ogundipe said through policies that support job growth, income redistribution, and social mobility, leaders must address the various outlined challenges and work to build a more equal society.

According to him, political instability can result from failing to address these problems and eroding public confidence in government.

He also said that In order to exercise effective leadership, “one must execute strategies that support small and medium-sized businesses, stimulate innovation, and create a competitive business climate. Social welfare programmes that protect disadvantaged groups, such as unemployment compensation, access to healthcare, and educational opportunities, must be prioritised by leaders”.

The former VC further said that in order to maintain economic stability, “our leaders must encourage inclusive development, and lessen inequality, leaders must make wise choices”.

“To lessen the effects of economic instability and address structural inequality, they must take into account macroeconomic issues, fiscal policies, monetary policies, and social welfare programmes. It was satisfying to see an end to the multiple exchange rates and widely known failing fuel subsidy regime that were harming the economy and benefitting a select few people at the expense of the whole nation. To change that, you needed a bold and daring leader.

“Though, the outcomes have been very painful, but this will only be for a while for the benefits out way the pain. However, our leaders must respond very quickly to the yearnings of the citizen, listen to their cries and deploy workable solutions to their immediate needs to strengthen their supports for these inevitable reforms”, Ogundipe further said.

Prof. Ogundipe further stated: “To reduce environmental effect and promote long-term sustainability, leaders should advocate for sustainable practises in industries including agriculture, energy, transportation, and industry. Nigeria has the ability to improve renewable energy sources and lessen reliance on fossil fuels by investing in renewable energy technologies like solar, wind, and hydropower because it is an energy-rich nation. encouraging the participation of the neighbourhood in environmental protection and sustainability initiatives>.

“Our leaders should coordinate community education initiatives, spread knowledge about environmental concerns, and encourage residents to take an active role in sustainable practises to stem the daunting challenges of Climate change. In order to guarantee responsibility for sustainable development projects, leaders must set up systems for tracking the development of environmental initiatives. Setting specific goals, gathering information, and doing data analysis are all part of this. Leaders should keep enterprises, government organisations, and other stakeholders responsible for their environmental obligations.

“Finally, our leaders must subject themselves to accountability to their people and citizen to ensure continuous citizen support and confidence. To repair the present trust deficits between the leaders and their citizens, deliberate intention and coordinated programs that will show the sincerity of our leaders must be deployed to create the desirable positive impacts for the society. Nigeria being a very complex nation is very difficult to govern, but our leaders who have asked for these jobs must rise up to strife for performances that can change the narrations for good. I have no doubt in my mind that the present crop of leaders is more than capable to deliver these values”.

The ex-UNILAG VC concluded: “As we celebrate our own brother, Distinguished Senator Opeyemi Bamidele OON, I wish him well and the entire leadership of our great nation a safe journey in the present political dispensation”.

For a better society