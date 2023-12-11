Men’s Fellowship of Archbishop Abiodun Adetiloye Memorial Anglican Church bestows meritorious service award  to 12 members

As part of activities marking the end of the year, Men’s Fellowship of Archbishop Abiodun Adetiloye Memorial Anglican Church, (AAAMAC) Ajao Estate Lagos, has bestowed meritorious service award to 12 members of the fellowship

The award was presented after a carol of ninth lesson of the church on Sunday ,December 10, 2023

Presenting the Award to the recipients, Chairman of the Men’s Fellowship, Mr. Emmanuel Okeke charged the AWARDEES to always be good ambassadors of Christ in every facet of their life and urge the congregation to be committed in God’s service, promote unity and love among brethren.

He thanked the Men and the Church members for their prayers, support and encouragement to his administration and urge them to extend such hand of fellowship and love to the person that will succeed him.

The Vicar of the Church, Ven. Hezekiah Osundeyi who is also one of the award recipients, thank the Men for being an integral part of the Church. He appreciates their unalloyed support to his ministry by extension to another clergy in the Parish.

He prays that God will continue to prosper everyone of them and meet them at the point of their needs.

He extols the Chairman, Mr. Emmanuel Okeke who also doubled as the Chairman of the 2023 Church Harvest Committee for his leadership quality and prowess, describing him as a good manager of people and resources.

The award recipients include: