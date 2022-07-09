Med-Direct Africa launches e-Pharmacy, promises reduced prices of drugs in Nigeria

Med-Direct Africa, a 21st Century retail pharmacy in Nigeria has positioned itself to redefine the health delivery landscape in Nigeria via the launch of its e-Pharmacy services as it commits to reducing the prices of quality drugs in Nigeria, while delivering with speed to the last mile nationwide.

With the launch of this revolutionary platform, Nigerians, from all walks of life and irrespective of where they are based, can now access genuine and affordable medicines online with swift delivery to their location of preference.

‘‘Med-Direct Africa, with its lifestyle department, will pay quality attention to prescription drugs, including high value and life-saving drugs to make sure genuine patients are supplied to those who need it before they exhaust what they have, no matter where they reside. We shall also handle last mile deliveries for public spirited Nigerians and Donor Agencies, while Nigerians in the Diaspora can also take advantage of our reach to supply quality drugs cheaper than they can buy overseas for their relatives.

‘’We are dealing directly with manufacturers and distributors backed with the highest level of technologies and structured analytics to deliver without fail. We are prepared,’’ Mr. Ifeanyi Ogbolu, Head of Retail Operations, Med-Direct Africa disclosed.

The e-Pharmacy services can be accessed via www.meddirectafrica.com

The surge of the use of the internet and online ordering, especially of medicines in Nigeria, has necessitated the need for the availability of digital platforms that would meet the pharmaceutical and drug needs of Nigerians. Consequently, Med-Direct Africa has taken a step in the right direction to fill the void by not just expanding access to quality and affordable medications online, but also by providing access to seasoned pharmacists and health care professionals for needy beneficiaries, thereby assuring an improvement in the quality of care experienced by Nigerians.

The e-Pharmacy services are available via an online pharmaceutical platform which enables customers to purchase medicines, health supplements and nutraceuticals, among others, without the need to visit a physical pharmacy. It offers the following profound benefits such as speed of access to medications, privacy and confidentiality, time-saving access to quality pharmaceuticals and convenience for all categories of users, including busy individuals and the elderly who can access their medications from the comfort of their homes and without having to visit a physical pharmacy.

In addition, prospective users in need of prescription products can use the live chat option to speak with a team of experienced pharmacists, while also enjoying the liberty of uploading their prescription via same channel. Once uploaded, Med-Direct Africa’s team of registered pharmacists would engage the subscriber via call or chat to ensure they get the best of pharmaceutical care.

Equally important, Med-Direct Africa’s team have the professional right to withhold dispensing in the case of prescription or medication errors.

‘‘With our e-pharmacy platform, Nigerians can now get their favourite and genuine supplements, lifestyle products and prescription medications (when you upload your prescription) with a few clicks at a 10% discount and free delivery to every state in the country.

‘‘With this, we hope to reduce the cost burden of drugs for Nigerians as well as provide quick access to these medications. Our goal is simple. Every Nigerian deserves quality medicine and drug services at a favourable cost within the shortest possible time,’’ Ogbolu assured.