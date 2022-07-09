Police assures Borno residents of hitch free Sallah festivity

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Borno state Police Command has assured state residents, especially the Muslim faithfuls of a crime free Eud EL Adha Sallah festivity, as adequate security measures have been put in place

The Borno state Police Command in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), ASP Sani Shatamvaya said “in furtherance of the forthcoming Eid-il-Kabir Sallah celebrations slated for 9th July 2022, the Borno State Police Command wishes to reiterate and assure the public, especially the Muslim faithful, of its commitment to ensuring a crime-free Sallah celebration.”.

The police said as part of measures of insuring hitch free Sallah celebrations, there will be restriction of vehicular movement on 9th July, 2022. From 7am to 22:15pmwhich include motor vehicles tricycles and bicycles except those on essential services.

“In sequel to the above, there will be restriction of vehicular movement between 7 am and 12:15 pm on 09/07/2022. The restriction, though regretted, will include the use of motor vehicles, tricycles and bicycles except for those on essential duties* the command stated.

The statement further said ” in pursuance of the above, the Commissioner of Police Borno State Police Command, CP ABDU UMAR mnim, psc, fdc, has made adequate security deployment of officers and men across the State for effective security coverage throughout the celebrations.”

This statement equally, stated that adequate security personnel has Ben deployed to all the praying grounds, malls and recreational centres where a large number of people are expected to gather. Also . for safer travels, personnel have also been deployed to major highways in the state to ensure the security of travellers and commuters.

The CP to this end, tge CP said high visibility patrols/stop and search, and intelligence/information gathering will be intensified within this period and beyond and advised Muslim faithfuls to pray at Eid prayer grounds close to their homes and to ensure they go early enough for security screening.

Tje statement further advised parents who go to prayer grounds with their children/wards al to take proper care of them, to avert incidences of missing children., stressing that youths who carry knives and other dangerous weapons on their persons to prayer grounds or recreational centres, are by this release, warned to desist or face the wrath of the law.

While wishing the public especially the Muslim faithful a happy Eid-il-Kabir celebration,, CP ABDU UMAR called on law abiding the public to be law-abiding citizens at to report any strange or suspicious person(s), movements or object(s) to the nearest police officer/station througjnl contact the following phone numbers: 08066836440,