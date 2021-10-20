MASSOB warns of devastating consequence if kanu is  not produced in court

Cosmas Chukwu

Ahead of the Thursday hearing of, and or arraignment of the Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s subsisting and amended matter brought against him by the Federal Government before Justice Binta Nyarko at Federal High Court in Abuja, strident calls have been made by individuals and groups for his production in court.

Kanu who was granted bail in 2017 later fled the country following a reported military invasion of his Afariuwu, Abia state country home during which 24 persons were allegedly shot by the invading soldiers.

He was later caught in Kenyatta and brought to Nigeria under extraordinary rendition system.

He had since been languishing in State Security Services custody in Abuja.

During that adjournment the Federal Government refused to bring him to court thereby resulting to two months further awaiting trial detention.

Joining in the milieu of such calls which included that of the Igbo apex socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is the recent call by a pro-Biafran group; the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB.

Kanu’s IPOB and MASSOB have not been the best of pals so this MSSOB intervention is coming as a big surprise to all especial Biafran struggle watchers.

In a sudden twist, the leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign state of Biafra MASSOB, has warned the federal government to ensure that Nnamdi Kanu is brought to court on 21st October as failure to do so will bring devastating destruction to Nigeria.

MASSOB in a Press Statement by its leader, Uchenna Madu warned that “any form of his absence in court physically will be a proof of evidence that he has been killed in DSS detention cage. Nigeria government should know what it means and follow up reaction if Nnamdi Kanu is denied his physical appearance in the court.”

The group also threw their weight behind the civil disobedience by IPOB and assured they will be in solidarity with them and called on the people to voluntarily stay at home on the day Kanu will be appearing in Court.

“in the spirit of Biafranism and brotherhood among pro Biafra agitators have declared full support for the call for civil disobedience and total economic and social lockdown against Nigeria state for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Madu explained his group’s position saying “In the spirit of collaboration and for Biafra sake, MASSOB will engage positively in every steps, programs and activities that will effect the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

“We support other moves that draw Biafra closer to actualization. We shall continue to collaborate and partner with every positive move and steps that will effect the release of our other comrades in different Nigeria prisons mostly in Awka and Onitsha detention camps.

Throwing their weight behind IPOB protests, MASSOB said,

“The call for stay at home on Thursday, 21st October, 2021 which has been our recurring measure and steps for effective civil disobedience is totally voluntary, this exercise has always been the life wire of the Biafran struggle which boomed the potency and acceptability of the Biafra struggle.”

“The request for closure of Markets, public / private motor parks, schools and other public business premises are voluntarily, not by force, it is a mark of respect and love for our fatherland and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

“As a non violence organization, Biafrans shall not be compelled, pressurised or forced to observe the stay at home exercise.”

“MASSOB, IPOB and other pro Biafra groups will not molest, compel or intimidate anybody to observe the stay at home exercise as all our members shall stay indoors, there shall be no physical demonstration, street march, procession or any other public functions tomorrow in Biafra land.”,Madu disclosed.

He observed that“The heavy presence of armed Nigeria Army, Mobile police, DSS operatives, Navy, Civil Defence in major cities of Biafra land since yesterday are all signs of Military jittery, fear and cowardice, it is a mesmerization of President Buhari’s Soldiers,”Madu revealed while pointing out that

“The security panic, the presence of Soldiers have created in Biafra land will assist immensely and positively on the people to comply to our demands. The Nigeria security agents are complimenting and justifying the Biafra struggle.”

He restated his group’s demand, “MASSOB is demanding for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi kanu and others detained in Nigeria prisons. The Biafra struggle will continue to unfold more confusing nature to Nigeria state until they realize their fruitless efforts in the unjust detention of Biafran Jew”

The MASSOB leader declared that “No amount of security intimidation, mesmerization, killings, detention, oppression, incarceration etc will ever stop the will power of an indigenous people for self determination,” the statement read”