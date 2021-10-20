We are not Fulani terrorists but freedom fighters “IPOB”

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied the allegation by DSS that it is planning to kidnap Students of tertiary institutions describing the allegation as false and unfounded.

The IPOB image maker, Emma Powerful, while denying the allegation said that, “falsehood from the Nigerian DSS is part of their covert plan to create insecurity in Biafraland and blame it on IPOB in other to achieve their already set objective which according to the ZOO Attorney General Malami is to declare a state of emergency in Biafra land”.

According to Emma Powerful, “We want to unequivocally and categorically make it clear to all Biafrans and the world at large that IPOB is not in the business of kidnapping people. Biafrans and humanity are very much aware of those who kidnapp innocent people and ask for ransom. Biafrans and humanity are also aware that the Nigerian government working in collaboration with the kidnappers will negotiate with these evil terrorists and hugely reward them financially in the name of ransom payment. These terrorists will now use the money given to them by the Nigerian government to purchase more weapon”.

“What this implies therefore is that the Nigerian government is the direct financier of these kidnapping incidents all across the contraption called Nigeria. Now they want to extend their evil trade into Biafraland but before they commence their plan, they are trying to divert your attention to the wrong place”.

“IPOB since its inception cannot be linked with any single kidnap or abduction incident whether within or outside Biafra land because that is neither our modus operandi nor part of our fundamental objectives . We are not Fulani terrorist Herdsmen that get funding from the Nigerian government and supplies from Nigeria security agencies who deliver these supplies to these murderers with Nigerian military helicopters”.

“This lame script is part of the game plan by the evil Nigeria security agents to indict IPOB and possibly look for grounds to charge our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as leading a violent group but they have failed. We pity DSS and those they are grooming as executioners of this evil assignment to implement and implicate IPOB and ESN because they will actually meet their ancestors untimely”.

“IPOB has good plan and intentions for all Biafrans and residents in Biafraland that are honourable and exclusively for their wellbeing and protection and not the laughable narative of planning to kidnap our students and old fathers and mothers for ransom. We know better than to engage in such action that is sacrilegious and a desecration of the holy land of Biafra. Be warned and do not allow yourself to be used by the Nigerian security agencies and their collaborators to create an environment of insecurity in Biafraland because if we see anyone recruited by Nigeria government for such an ignoble mission to implicate IPOB such a person will regret his actions”.

“Our people in Ebonyi State and environs must be very careful most especially students. The wicked Nigeria security agents and their political collaborators are desperate to implicate IPOB but they shall fail as they have always failed. Communities must be vigilant and not allow our enemies milk us through payment of ransom in their desperation to implicate IPOB”.

“We have exposed them with their sponsor Hope Uzodinma and his Ebubeagu security outfit terrorising innocent citizens for months. Hope Uzodinma recruited criminals to wreck havock in South East and blame IPOB for these atrocities. We know his antics which is to diminish the overwhelming support and love of our people for ESN and IPOB”.

“They resorted to killing our people just to implicate IPOB but it will amount to efforts in futility because our people already know the truth. Now they want to move to kidnapping of students, politicians, businessmen and women in our land and blame it on IPOB and ESN. Everybody must stand up now and resist these vampires who derive joy in bloodletting. They must be paid in their own coin”.

“We won’t allow them turn Biafra land into another North East or North West. IPOB won’t give them that space! Anybody recruited to inflict pain on our people and disrepute ESN and IPOB should be prepared to reap the fruit of his labour before embarking on the evil mission. Don’t say you were not warned!”.

“Our people should remember that sometime in the past we had raised the alarm over the wicked plot of the security agencies to attack banks in Biafra land and blame IPOB for it. When we exposed that plot which we uncovered through our intelligence unit, they gave up the evil agenda”.

“We also wish to dissociate ourselves from purported posters in parts of Biafra land saying that people should comply with Monday sit-at-homes. Part of the message on the poster says that people should not use vehicles with Nigeria plate number. Such nonsense is not from IPOB. We urge our people to disregard it”.

“IPOB has its standard channels of information dissemination. We don’t paste posters to disseminate our information, such approach is very childish. Anybody behind such nonsense should be dealt with. Anybody caught enforcing non-existent sit-at-home should be ready to pay for his disservice to our people”.

“The only sit-at-home endorsed by IPOB is on Thursday October 21 when our leader will make his next court appearance. Anything outside this should be disregarded. Our people should not be deceived by our enemies and the traitors they recruited to cause confusion in Biafra land”.

“Anybody irrespective of his identify caught anywhere enforcing the suspended Monday sit-at-homes should be dealt with by the local vigilantes in those areas. IPOB did not mandate anybody to enforce any sit-at-home”.