Eid-el-Maulud: Obasa congratulates Muslims, urges religious tolerance

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa on Tuesday congratulated Muslims in Lagos and Nigeria for having the grace of God to witness this year’s Maulud Nabiy celebration.

In a statement by his media office, Obasa noted that the prayers of the faithful and God’s love for Nigeria have kept the country and its citizens going in spite of the challenges witnessed so far.

While urging Muslims in the country not to relent in their prayers, Obasa urged residents of Lagos and citizens of Nigeria to continue to sustain religious tolerance as this was one of the surest means to unity, peace and progress.

“In the face of seemingly daunting challenges, God has continued to give us the opportunity to remain thankful to Him. We should not relent in this regard.

“As Muslims, we must, at all times, follow the footsteps of Prophet Muhammad (SWS), his teachings and the Muslim doctrine. If we consciously do these, our dear country would be the ultimate beneficiary.

“We must constantly pray for our country, show passion and commitment towards nation building and tolerate one another.

“Here in Lagos, we have shown examples through effective legislations, policies and through the relationships between the legislative, executive and the judicial arms of government.

“Our laws have always been those that have the residents at the centre of every consideration. We will continue to place importance on the people for the advancement of Lagos State.

“I, therefore, felicitate with all Muslim ummah over this year’s Eid-el-Maulud celebration and pray that we are alive to witness many more, Amin,” Obasa prayed.