Mass Metering: Be patient with us , Ikeja Electric advises customers

Ikeja Electric Plc has advised customers yet to get prepaid meters under the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) to be patient, as the next phase of the programme would soon begin.

Mrs Folake Soetan, Chief Executive Officer, Ikeja Electric Plc, gave the advice at a customer’s forum organised by the DisCo and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on Tuesday in Ikeja.

Soetan noted that 106,000 meters were allocated to Ikeja Electric under the first phase (Phase Zero) of the NMMP, and the DisCo was able to meter over 99 per cent of the customers.

She said: “The phase zero was very successful and we are now waiting for the phase one to begin.

“The target of phase zero was one million meters while phase one will be four million meters, but it is going to be done in batches and hopefully we will be able to meter the entire number that will be allocated to us.

“Our advice is that customers who have registered should be patient because the phase one will soon begin and those who are yet to register are advised to do so as soon as possible.”

Soetan also clarified that the Meter Assets Providers (MAP) scheme was running side by side with the NMMP for customers who want to fast track their metering process without having to wait for the NMMP.

She noted that the forum had given the DisCo the opportunity to hear the complaints from its customers, and those relating to estimated billing would be resolved as soon as possible.

Soetan said Ikeja Electric had also strengthened its network by upgrade of infrastructure, distribution lines and procurement of transformers to ensure stable supply of electricity to customers.

Also, Dr Musiliu Oseni, Vice Chairman, NERC, said the forum was organised to hear complaints from electricity customers within the network and find lasting solutions to them.

Oseni said NERC would continue to protect the rights of Nigerians by ensuring proper regulation of the electricity industry in line with the agency’s mandate.

The NMMP was flagged off on Oct. 30,2020 by the Federal Government to close the metering gap in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.

It would assist in reducing collection losses, while at the same time, increasing financial flows to achieve 100 per cent market remittance obligation of the DisCos.

Part of the objectives also include the elimination of arbitrary estimated billing, improving network monitoring capability and provision of data for market administration and investment decision-making