Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Captain Charles Ekwerike to buried on December 30

Metro news
By Editor
0 3

The Managing Director Designate of Afrijet Airlines Ltd, Captain Charles Ekwerike is slated to be buried on 30th December,2021

 

He was aged 51 years

 

In a statement by the management of Afrijet Airlines , Captain Ekwerike died on 10 September, 2021 after a brief illness and he will be buried at his home town Umueze Ubowalla Emekuku Owerrii in Imo State.

 

Charles Ekwerike was born on 11th November, 1970 in Emekuku, Owerri in Imo State.

 

He attended Ubowalla Primary school, Emekuku, Owerri. He completed his primary education at Corona Private School in Bukuru, Jos. He attended Saint Murumba College, Jos and passed out with West African School Certificate in 1986.

 

Charles earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Agriculture Makurdi in 1995.

He was admitted into the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria as a student pilot in 1998 and obtain his Commercial Pilot License in the year 2005.

 

Charles worked with Afrijet Airlines, Associated Aviation, Dana Air.

Ekwerike proceeded to Aviation Training Resources in the United Kingdom for his training as a Flying Instructor.

 

He later returned to the same Nigerian College of Aviation Technology as a Principal Flight Instructor.

Until his death  Capt. Charles  Ekwereike was the Managing Director Designate whose rare courage, commitment and dedication was driven by a single minded focus and tremendous Passion aimed at ensuring that our Airline emerges triumphantly over its challenges and proudly fly the Nigerian sky once more.

 

He was a Great Team player and a true Leader who displayed Forthrightness and Loyalty in the discharge of his duties.

 

He is survived with a wife and a daughter, aged 10

 

Continue Reading
Editor 2141 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Supercop DCP Olasoji attends Trek Africa National Discourse…

Don’t  abandon Kanu In DSS Detention – MASSOB …

Ogun: Pastor, wife connive to rape teenage choir member

Gov. Fayemi, Makinde, Diri, Abiodun present at late Justice…

1 of 59

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More