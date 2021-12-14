Captain Charles Ekwerike to buried on December 30

The Managing Director Designate of Afrijet Airlines Ltd, Captain Charles Ekwerike is slated to be buried on 30th December,2021

He was aged 51 years

In a statement by the management of Afrijet Airlines , Captain Ekwerike died on 10 September, 2021 after a brief illness and he will be buried at his home town Umueze Ubowalla Emekuku Owerrii in Imo State.

Charles Ekwerike was born on 11th November, 1970 in Emekuku, Owerri in Imo State.

He attended Ubowalla Primary school, Emekuku, Owerri. He completed his primary education at Corona Private School in Bukuru, Jos. He attended Saint Murumba College, Jos and passed out with West African School Certificate in 1986.

Charles earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Agriculture Makurdi in 1995.

He was admitted into the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria as a student pilot in 1998 and obtain his Commercial Pilot License in the year 2005.

Charles worked with Afrijet Airlines, Associated Aviation, Dana Air.

Ekwerike proceeded to Aviation Training Resources in the United Kingdom for his training as a Flying Instructor.

He later returned to the same Nigerian College of Aviation Technology as a Principal Flight Instructor.

Until his death Capt. Charles Ekwereike was the Managing Director Designate whose rare courage, commitment and dedication was driven by a single minded focus and tremendous Passion aimed at ensuring that our Airline emerges triumphantly over its challenges and proudly fly the Nigerian sky once more.

He was a Great Team player and a true Leader who displayed Forthrightness and Loyalty in the discharge of his duties.

He is survived with a wife and a daughter, aged 10