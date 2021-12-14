FCTA  returns  to  the  land  swap initiative

Favour Ishember, Abuja

As a means of fast-tracking infrastructure development in the FCT, Authorities of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Tuesday approved the commencement of the land swap initiative in the nation’s capital.

Nine years after the suspension of the scheme, Minister of the FCT Mallam Muhammad Bello, during the site handover and flag off in Gwagwa district phase IV, said the ceremony signals full resumption of the land swap initiative aimed at addressing infrastructure deficit in the city.

The land swap scheme

designed to remedy the infrastructure deficit in the FCT, was started by the previous administration before it was suspended nine years ago.

Bello said the resumption of the initiative would pave way for provision of the desired infrastructure in the areas earmarked for the development.

In the words of the Minister:”The project which is coming under the land swap initiative was developed as a means of fast-tracking infrastructure development in the FCT”

He called on the partners involved in the agreement to heed to the terms and conditions of the arrangement.

Bello expressed the hope that the initiative would reduce the overall housing deficit within the FCT.

The permanent secretary, Olusade Adesola in his remarks, explained that the return to the land swap initiative followed directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to the Ministers to ensure continuation of existing ongoing projects

He said it is a capital intensive project by a private company in line with the land swap policy, aimed at assisting the FCTA to accelerate the development of the nation’s capital city.