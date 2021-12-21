MARKETING EDGE  bags PR Magazine of the Year award at LaPRIGA 2021

MARKETING EDGE Magazine, Africa’s number one leading brand-centric magazine known for journalism excellence with a credo of promoting the brand idea, has bagged the PR Magazine of the Year Award at the just concluded Lagos PR Industry Gala and Award (LaPRIGA), 2021.

The LaPRIGA award with the theme: “Glitterati: Will Celebrate the Best of the Industry and Key Stakeholders”, held on Saturday 18th December 2021 at the D’Podium International Event Centre, Ikeja, Lagos.

Commenting on the award, Mr. John Ajayi, Publisher/ MD, MARKETING EDGE magazine, said: “We work in line with our constitutional role of agenda-setting. It is not about laurels, it’s about our passion for professional excellence. On that score, we know we can always have some scores.”

MARKETING EDGE Magazine is the number one publication with exclusive news, authoritative report and insights in the Nigerian integrated marketing communications sector.

The foremost publication is a credible and authoritative media platform that keeps regular tabs on happenings and developments on brands, marketing and advertising in Nigeria and around the world.

Having pioneered and set the pace with a hugely successful print edition publication, it became imperative to explore the on-line platform. Its print edition today remains a market leader and indisputable companion of all players and gladiators in the competitive Nigerian marketing and advertising landscape.

Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Lagos State Chapter, is the premier branch of the institute accounting for nearly sixty percent of the communications practitioners in the country.

Lagos NIPR inaugurated the Lagos PR Industry Gala and Awards (LaPRIGA) six years ago as the prestigious high profile award that recognizes excellence and celebrates practitioners to boost professionalism.