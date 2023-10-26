Maritime workers set to resuscitate industrial action in shipping sector

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), under the leadership of the President -General, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, has directed that the initially suspended strike action by the union, be resuscitated by Monday the 30th of October, 2023.

This directive is coming on the heels of the failure of the Shipping Employers representative towards the negotiation of the minimum standard condition of service (NJIC) for the shipping sector.

It would be recalled that the former Minister of Transportation’s intervention necessitated the suspension of the indefinite strike billed for Monday, 5th of June, 2023.

The ex Minister also commissioned a constituted technical committee comprising of the Union and Shipping Employers, to harmonize the Union’s demands after the three meetings held could not resolve the protracted Minimum Standard Condition of Service (NJIC) issue with the Union.

A statement signed by the Head of Media,MWUN, Comrade John Kennedy Ikemefuna and made available to Daily Champion yesterday, said “It is worthy to note also that when truce was almost in sight, the representatives of the Shipping Employers at the negotiation table began to develop lackadaisical attitude towards the entire exercise, which gave them away as lacking the mandate to take decisions; their cold feet on the matter subsequently led to the collapse of the negotiation.

” Flowing from the above, we as a Union have reiterated that the Shipping Branch of the Union will commence the suspended indefinite action through out the nation’s port formations after the expiration of the renewed seven-day ultimatum issued.

“The other three branches of the Union, namely: Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dockworkers, and the Seafarers will in solidarity, join their colleagues in the strike action”.