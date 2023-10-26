FirstBank celebrates annual Week of Kindness, partners NCF to plant 50,000 trees  

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

In furtherance of its leading role in promoting socio-economic development, First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced the commencement of its Annual Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Week.

For the past seven years, FirstBank colleagues and customers come together to participate in global annual volunteer tagged Start Performing Acts of Random Kindness (SPARK) initiative, to give back to and foster positive change within the communities where they live and work.

This has seen an impact of over 200,000 lives across eight countries, over 103 charities supported as well as over 121,015 volunteer hours achieved.

The activities of the 2023 edition, which is scheduled for 23 to 28 October 2023, include Tree Planting, Women Empowerment, SPARK Schools Engagement, Orphanage Homes, the less privileged engagement, and Kind Comments Day.

In partnership with Nigeria Conservation Foundation, FirstBank employees and partners will progress its planting activity which targets 50,000 trees over a three-year period from 2023.

Tree planting is one of FirstBank’s initiatives to reduce its carbon footprints and promote environmental sustainability as part of its overarching sustainability and Environment, Social & Governance (ESG) strategy and in alignment with the Nigeria Conservation Foundation’s Forest Programme – Green Recovery Nigeria (GRN) which is designed to help increase Nigeria forest cover from its current state of about 4-7per cent to 25per cent by 2047.

Additionally, in line with FirstBank’s commitment to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5 (SDG) of women empowerment, the Bank will support cancer foundations focused on women and skills acquisition for women on 25 and 26 October 2023.

As a member of UN Women, FirstBank employs the relevant women empowerment tools to empower women internally and externally as well as partner with International Women Society to drive skills acquisition.

The Kind Comments Day is an advocacy campaign encouraging staff, customers, and other stakeholders to say kind things about one another. It focuses on inspiring and encouraging people to be deliberate about the use of kind words in relation to others.

On 27 October 2023, staff of the Bank will visit schools for the SPARK School Engagement.

This activity is aimed at engaging school students through the Bank’s employees on financial literacy and inculcating and equipping young people with entrepreneurship skillset and mindset to inspire self-belief despite the increasingly daunting economic challenges while preparing them for the future of work.

Rounding off the 2023 CR&S Week will be visits to Orphanage Homes, the less privileged engagement which will hold on 28 October 2023. Orphanages, including the Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs), will be visited in six geo-political zones in Nigeria as well as other SSA markets.

Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications for FirstBank, Ms. Folake Ani-Mumuney said, “At FirstBank, we are committed to promoting the culture of kindness as it continues to engender positive relationships with our host communities. By making kindness a way of life, we build stronger communities, foster empathy, and create a positive ripple effect that extends far beyond this week.

“It’s great to see our volunteers demonstrate their continued commitment to positively impact our communities. In the spirit of kindness, I encourage everyone to join us in celebrating the FirstBank Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability week as we make kindness a part of our daily lives, interacting with one another in impactfully memorable ways,” she concluded.