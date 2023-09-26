Mandela’s granddaughter, Zoleka dies at 43 of cancer

Zoleka Mandela, the granddaughter of anti-apartheid activist and former president of South Africa, the late Nelson Mandela, has tragically passed away at the age of 43 after battling metastatic cancer.

Her death was confirmed on Monday, September 25, by a family spokesperson, who announced the sad incident in a heartfelt statement shared on Instagram

Zoleka, who died surrounded by loved ones and friends was admitted to the hospital last Monday but succumbed to the disease on the eve of her grandmother’s birthday.

She gained recognition after she decided to share her journey through cancer treatment and openly discuss her struggles with drug addiction, depression, and childhood sexual abuse.

This she penned in her remarkable story in an autobiography titled “When Hope Whispers.”

More than a decade ago, Zoleka faced a breast cancer diagnosis, underwent treatment, and achieved remission. Unfortunately, the cancer, however, returned, affecting her liver and lungs last year before spreading to other organs.

Taking to her Instagram page on September 17, she wrote: “I had a CT scan administered a few weeks back, which has shown that I have blood clots as well as Fibrosis in my lung. This explains the chest pains I had been feeling. My medical oncologist has recommended blood thinners and oral chemo. On the upside, I’m incredibly grateful that I am still treatable,”

She, however, remained optimistic, even while dealing with blood clots and fibrosis in her lungs, expressing gratitude for continued treatment options just days before her passing.