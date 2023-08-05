Manchester City complete Gvardiol signing

Manchester City are delighted to confirm the signing of Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig on a five-year deal.

The 21-year-old becomes the second signing of the summer transfer window ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, following in the footsteps of fellow Croatian international Mateo Kovacic.

Like Kovacic, Gvardiol began his senior career at Dinamo Zagreb, a breeding ground for some of the most talented Croatian players ever produced.

During two seasons in his homeland, he won two Croatian League titles, one Croatian Cup, and a Croatian Super Cup before moving to RB Leipzig in Germany.

Gvardiol made 87 appearances for the Red Bulls across the 2021/22 and 2022/23 campaigns, scoring five goals and winning two DFB-Pokal trophies.

He has won 21 caps for Croatia, excelling in their third-place finish in the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

Gvardiol says he is thrilled to have arrived in the Premier League and can’t wait to get started under new boss Pep Guardiola.

“I have always dreamed of one day playing in England and to be doing so now with Manchester City – after the season they have just had – is a real honour for me.

“Anyone who saw Manchester City play last season knows they are the best team in the world. To win the Treble says everything you need to know about the quality this team has.

“To be joining City is something very special for me and my family.

“To have the chance to work with Pep Guardiola, too, will be amazing. I know I am not yet the finished article and I am sure my game will progress under the best coach in football.

“To be linking up with Mateo Kovacic will also be special. He’s a top footballer and I hope we can both help City achieve another successful season in 2023/24 and then beyond.”

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: “We are very happy to bring Josko to Manchester City.

“He is a player we have watched closely, and we feel he has a superb set of attributes.

“Top clubs all over Europe have been monitoring him, so to bring him here is great news for us.

“Josko has so many qualities – everything you want in a center-half. He is fast, competitive, combative, strong in the air, impressive in possession of the ball, with strong self-belief and a good character. He is left-footed, too, which offers us good options at the back.

“He is still young but his progress in the game has been rapid. We feel confident his upward trajectory will continue here at City working with Pep and his staff.”

Everyone at Manchester City is delighted to welcome Josko to the club and we all wish him well during his time here.