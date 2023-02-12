MAN targets 20% contribution to GDP by 2030

COMFORT EKELEME

President, Manufacturers of Nigeria (MAN), Otunba Francis Meshioye said the association, will increase the output of the manufacturing sector and its contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to 20per cent by 2030.

This is even as he assured that during his tenure will, MAN will reinvigorate its advocacy focus on improving evidence-based advocacy through proactive engagement with legislators, policymakers, regulators, and other stakeholders.

Speaking in Lagos at the 7th edition of the MAN Reporter of the Year Award/2023 Presidential Media Luncheon, Meshioye said that the association will increase the output of the manufacturing sector and its contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to 20per cent by 2030.

According to him, MAN under his administration will increase export of Nigerian manufactured products to other African Countries and beyond, promote manufacturing sector employment through capacity building, new technologies, and professional advisory services;

Speaking further, Otunba Meshioye maintained that MAN will promote inclusive inter-industry linkage between SMIs and large corporations by encouraging the development of industry value chains, industrial parks, and collaboration with academia; Extend MAN’s advocacy outreach at regional and continental levels through robust membership in and collaboration with relevant institutions.

He further noted that his tenure will drive MAN’s effectiveness through continuous improvement of human resources, technology enablement, corporate governance, and financial viability.

“Improve the quality of membership services by promoting a more conducive operating environment, improving the availability of public services, access to finance, providing information to members, and promoting patronage of made-in-Nigeria products; and ensure effective and timely dissemination of MAN’s views and positions to all arms of government, members, and the public through print, social and electronic media.

“As our partners on this advocacy journey, we are not in doubt that the actualization of these mandates is a shared responsibility and we shall deliver with your unwavering support.

“As you are aware, the mandate of MAN is to advocate for a conducive business environment for manufacturers. I am positive that together we can get the government to implement policies that would guarantee the sustainability of the economy’s productive sector.

“We have, over the years, highlighted the pain points of manufacturers in Nigeria. We remain committed to our principal objective of advocating for a conducive environment where manufacturing business can thrive, so that we can create wealth and employment opportunities for the teeming unemployed youths in the society,” he said.

The MAN president also said that the association is being strategic in its engagement during this electioneering year to place its issues on the front burner.

He said, “We have engaged the Presidential aspirants on the importance of having a virile and competitive manufacturing sector. We have equally pushed at different fora with major political contenders to incorporate the need to accelerate the growth and development of the manufacturing sector in their economic agenda.

“In this regard, we have availed all the political parties with our Blueprint for the Accelerated Development of Manufacturing in Nigeria as well as the agenda for manufacturing in Nigeria for the next 10 years,” he said.