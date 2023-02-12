Police divisional head, four other officers die while repelling bandit attack in Niger 

By Arinze Nwafor, Lagos

A police divisional head, SP Mukhtar Sabiu and four other police officers were killed while repelling bandits in Niger state, Saturday.

SP Sabiu was the Divisional Police Officer in Paiko, a Niger Local Government Area (LGA).

The bandits were however killed by a joint task force with local vigilantes at Chibani Market, located in Munyan LGA.

According to a statement from the police, the bandits had attempted an attack on the Chibani market.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun said a further attack was attempted on communities around Lambata.

The bandits who were reportedly seen by the Kwakuti-Dajigbe area of Lambata were engaged by security operatives in a gun battle.

According to DSP Abiodun, the bandits were pushed back after combined teams of police from Gawu-Babangida Division and Paiko Division, military, and vigilante members opened fire.

While some bandits lost and others escaped with bullet injuries, SP Mukhtar Sabiu of the Paiko Division and four other policemen lost their lives.