Man stoned to death in Sokoto over alleged blasphemy

A man identified as Usman Buda, has been killed over alleged blasphemy in Sokoto State.

Buda was reportedly stoned to death by an angry mob over remarks considered to be an insult to Prophet Muhammad.

The incident occurred at the Sokoto abattoir on Sunday.

Confirming the incident, Ahmad Rufai, Sokoto police spokesperson, said the command deployed its operatives to the scene of the incident immediately after it received a distress call.

An eyewitness said that the victim was stoned to death by numerous people at the State Abattoir located in Sokoto City.

The eyewitness identified the victim as one Usman Buda Mai Hanji, an indigene of the state.

The source said the deceased was accused of degrading the personality of Prophet Muhammad, at the Sokoto main abattoir on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Ahmed Aliyu has called on the people of the state to remain calm and law-abiding at all times.

The governor made the plea in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Abubakar Bawa.