Man stoned to death in Sokoto over alleged blasphemy

A man identified as Usman Buda, has been killed over alleged blasphemy in Sokoto State.
Buda was reportedly stoned to death by an angry mob over remarks considered to be an insult to Prophet Muhammad.
The incident occurred at the Sokoto abattoir on Sunday.
Confirming the incident, Ahmad Rufai, Sokoto police spokesperson, said the command deployed its operatives to the scene of the incident immediately after it received a distress call.
An eyewitness said that the victim was stoned to death by numerous people at the State Abattoir located in Sokoto City.
The eyewitness identified the victim as one Usman Buda Mai Hanji, an indigene of the state.
The source said the deceased was accused of degrading the personality of Prophet Muhammad, at the Sokoto main abattoir on Sunday morning.
Meanwhile, the state governor, Ahmed Aliyu has called on the people of the state to remain calm and law-abiding at all times.
The governor made the plea in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Abubakar Bawa.
The governor cautioned the people against any act capable of degrading the personality of Prophet Muhammad especially in a State like Sokoto which is predominantly a Muslim-dominated community.
Aliyu said that Sokoto people have so much respect and regard for Prophet Muhammad, hence the need for all the residents to respect, protect his dignity and personality.
“I want to call on the people of Sokoto State to avoid taking laws into their hands, instead, they report any alleged crime of blasphemy to the appropriate quarters for necessary action.
“Our religion does not encourage taking laws into one’s hand, so let us try to be good followers of our religion,” he appealed.
He added the present administration will not take the issue of blasphemy lightly and will deal decisively with anyone found guilty of any act aimed at degrading the personality of Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him, in line with the provision of Islamic laws.
The governor assured the people of the State of his administration’s commitment to guarantee the safety of the lives and property of all law-abiding citizens.
The governor also warned would-be trouble makers to have a change of mind, adding that Sokoto is the wrong place for them.
