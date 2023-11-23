MAN President tasks FG on synergy for economic growth

ARINZE NWAFOR

The President of, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Francis Meshioye has urged the federal government to steer the economy by establishing synergy between the people’s trade and industrial policies.

This is even as he harped on the need for the federal government to address constraints to ease of doing business, adding that the vision of an industrialised Nigeria will remain an illusion until Nigeria addresses issues around ease of doing business.

Speaking in Lagos at the Seventh Nigeria Manufacturing and Equipment Expo (NME) and the Ninth Nigeria Raw Materials Expo (NIRAM), Meshioye said despite the infrastructural challenges, there is hope in the resilience of African countries.

According to him, “Despite concerns that the continent lacks the requirements for global advancements to capitalise on innovative technological initiatives, African countries are uninhibited by infrastructure legacy challenges, thereby providing a higher degree of flexibility than their developed counterparts.

Themed “Future Manufacturing: Building a Sustainable Roadmap to the Industrialization of Nigeria,” the event had the former Permanent Secretary of, Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, A.A. Aliyu, as the guest speaker.

The MAN President, however, highlighted a problem in the Nigerian economy, and said, “Beyond manufacturing, all industrial and commercial businesses in the country also suffer from energy inadequacy and inefficiency.

He said, “Investors in the Nigerian economy will continue to push for a sustained effort to bring about significant improvement in the quantum, quality and consistent supply of electricity.

According to him, it would be a great legacy if the Ministers of Industry, Trade and Investment and the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, will can achieve the synergy between trade and industrial policies during their tenure.

“In addition, it will also be great if your tenure births a new Industrial Policy for the country,” Meshioye said.

The MAN President said the purpose of the event was to improve the status of Nigeria’s manufacturing sector and provide a common ground for large manufacturing organizations and Small and Medium scale Enterprises (SMEs) to explore new production processes that will increase their production output.

The seventh NME and the ninth NIRAM were hosted jointly by the MAN and the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC).

