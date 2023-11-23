Champion Newspapers Limited
Catholic Youth Organisation of Nigeria, Centenary meeting/ retreat hosts by Lagos Ecclesiastical Province held in Ogun

Members of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Catholic Youth Organisation of Nigeria (CYON) comprising leaders from Catholic dioceses across Nigeria gathered for a group picture at their centenary (100th) meeting/ retreat hosted by the Lagos Ecclesiastical Province between the 16th and 19th of Nov 2023 at Abbe Louis Bautain Retreat Centre, Iju Itele, Diocese of Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.
The Bishop of Ijebu-Ode Diocese, Most Rev. Francis Obafemi Adesina (centre) with the National/Lagos Provincial CYON Chaplain, Rev. Fr. Gabriel Odunaiya (left) and the Ijebu-Ode Diocesan CYON Chaplain, Rev. Fr. Evaristus-Mary Oduntan (right) praying for delegates of the Catholic Youth Organisation of Nigeria (CYON) at their National Executive Council (NEC) centenary (100th) meeting/ retreat hosted by the Lagos Ecclesiastical Province between the 16th and 19th of Nov 2023 at Abbe Louis Bautain Retreat Centre, Iju Itele, Diocese of Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

Priests and members of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Catholic Youth Organisation of Nigeria (CYON) comprising of leaders from Catholic dioceses across Nigeria gathered for a group picture at their centenary (100th) meeting/ retreat hosted by the Lagos Ecclesiastical Province between the 16th and 19th of Nov 2023 at Abbe Louis Bautain Retreat Centre, Iju Itele, Diocese of Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

 

