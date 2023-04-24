MAN commends Soludo on MoU with EEDC for constant power supply

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Satisfied with the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, signed between Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, and Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, for constant power supply to Anambra State, the chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi States’ branch, Lady Ada Chukwuedozie, Friday, said it would boost industrial growth and economy of the State.

Expressing the satisfaction during Governor Soludo’s town hall meeting, organised by MAN in the said branch for manufacturers/stakeholders at Harbour Industrial layout, Ogbaru, near Onitsha, towards Industrialization, Lady Chukwuedozie added that it was the first time in the history of the manufacturers association of Nigeria to have that kind of room for the manufacturers to interact directly with the government on how they feel as manufacturers.

Lady Chukwuedozie, who is the wife of the Chairman of Dozzy Group of Companies, said, “It is always important when you promulgate laws and policies that affect industrialisation, for the Governor’s leadership of the State, to check in with the manufacturers in question, to know how those policies are affecting them.

“The cost of power in the State is too high, up to 50 per cent of the cost on the manufacturers but the Governor did something very brilliant, he was able to secure MoU with the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, with the brilliant move to bring steady power supply, the productivity is boosted and when there is productivity, that will give rise to the low cost of products.

“Then the more you produce, the overhead will go down if you produce less, it will carry a high overhead, if the manufacturers existing businesses are happy, it will attract other businesses into the State. When people know that the cost of production has reduced in Anambra, more investors will troop in, which will entail the general multiplier effect of job creation and wealth creation. So, the manufacturers are happy, the Governor is also happy,” she posited.

She also stressed the need for the State Government to find a lasting solution to the issue of land allocation, and title documents, (C-of-O) to operate effectively and commended Governor Soludo’ for flagging off more than 261 km off roads in the state, even as she suggested for the engagement of a knowledgeable consultant to meet with MAN/stakeholders to discuss with such issues and come up with solutions.

Earlier in his speech, Governor Charles Soludo said that his administration had reiterated its commitment to the State government to partner with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria and the organised private sector to achieve his administration’s industrialisation agenda.

He emphasised that buying local products is the best way to support its growth and urged Ndi Anambra living abroad and outside the state to send 25-50 per cent of the taxes they pay to their home state, Anambra, assuring that if they do, the state will be far better in five to 10 years’ time.

Contributing, a Nnewi-based industrialist, who is the Managing Director, and CEO of Chikason Group of Companies, Chief Chika Okafor, said, “Looking at what we (manufacturers) are passing through, it is discouraging, our plight is not what one can wish his greatest enemy because of some obvious reasons.

”Without power and security, you cannot attract a workforce in Anambra State today. We have had equipment for four years and because the contractors handling them have run away for insecurity, we have engaged so many people, by the time you give them an appointment letter, they tell you that they will not be in Anambra state because of insecurity, we have issues like that”, he hinted.

Earlier, the MAN President, Chief Otumba Francis Meshioye, lauded Governor Soludo’ for being physically present including MAN members for sustaining their businesses despite the difficult economic situation and emphasised that the role of MAN included the provision of foreign exchange and deepening ties between the public and private sectors and manufacturers in particular.

Those who graced the occasion included Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, President General, PG of Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders’ Association, ASMATA, Chief Humphrey Anuna, Oba Regent, Prince Noel Ezenwa, chairman of Onitsha Main market, Chief Innocent Ezeoha, among others.

A highlight of the occasion was the commissioning of the MAN Liason office and Elders Commitee by Governor Soludo’ who poured accolades on Lady Chukwuedozie.