MAN commends FG’s decision to suspend  Expatriate Employment Levy

COMFORT EKELEME

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), has commended the Federal Government’s (FG’s) decision to halt implementation of the Expatriate Employment Levy (EEL).

Director General/ Chief Executive Officer of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, said “MAN had earlier made a representation to Mr President and copied to the Ministers of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy; Industry, Trade and Investment; and Interior , to discontinue the enforcement of the levy and followed up with the aforementioned Ministers.

Ajayi-Kadir said that MAN deeply appreciates the swift intervention of the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy.

He said, “We acknowledge the important role of the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment. We equally recognize the support of the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform.

“Quite importantly, we commend the Minister of Interior for doing the needful in the interest of domestic and foreign private sector investors in Nigeria. There is no doubt that the anxiety that enveloped the business community following the introduction of the levy has abated.

“Also, the international business community, particularly those with whom we have signed trade agreements, would also be reassured of our commitment to the creation of a congenial business environment,” he said.