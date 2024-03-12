Champion Newspapers Limited
Engr. Dr. Atinuke Owolabi as the 10th Chairman of APWEN Lagos Chapter inauguration ceremony

R-L … Former Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos State branch    Engr  Mary Afolayan, decorating the 10th Chairman, (APWEN)  Lagos Chapter, Engr Dr. Atinuke  Owolabi and  President (APWEN) Engr. Dr . Adebisi Osim.

L-r… Chief of Staff to the Lagos State Governor, Honorable Tayo Ayinde Akinmade;  10th  Chairman, (APWEN) Lagos Chapter, Engr Dr. Atinuke  Owolabi; her husband Pharm. Paul Owolabi and Chairman Planning Committee, Vice President (Corporate Services) Nigerian  Society of Engineers, Engr (Dr) Felicia Agubata.

L-r … Pro-Chancellor, Olabisi Onabanjo University(OOU)  Prof, Toyin Ashiru;  Pioneer  President Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN),  Engr. Joanna Olu Maduka; Executive Director (Network) Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited, Engr (Dr) Ifeoluwa Oyedele; 10th Chairman, (APWEN) Lagos Chapter, Engr Dr. Atinuke  Owolabi;   Deputy President of the NSEEngrAli Alimasuya Rabiu .. President (APWEN) Engr. Dr . Adebisi Osim.

L-r… Chief of Staff to the Lagos State Governor, Honorable Tayo Ayinde Akinmade; with  Ajibike Babatunde, at the venue.

L-r…Vice Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers   (NSE) Ikeja Branch Engr Nimot Muili; Chairman (NSE) Ikeja. Engr. Femi John Adedotun;  received a recognition award fromPresident (APWEN) Engr. Dr . Adebisi Osim ; 10th  Chairman, (APWEN) Lagos Chapter, Engr Dr. Atinuke  Owolabi.

L-r… Former President, Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Engr, Kasim Abdul Ali; Guest of Honour, Mr Olusegun Agbeje; both presenting award to Executive Director (Network) Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited, Engr (Dr) Ifeoluwa Oyedele. 10th Chairman , (APWEN) Lagos Chapter, Engr Dr. Atinuke  Owolabi.

L-r…President Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Engr. Dr .Adebisi Osim ;  Representative of Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Patricia Aniebue; 10th Chairman , (APWEN) Lagos Chapter, Engr Dr. Atinuke  Owolabi  and others. during the Unveiling  of  the United Nation Sustainable  development Goal 6.

From 5th left .Chief of Staff to the Lagos State Governor, Honorable Tayo Ayinde Akinmade;10th  Chairman , (APWEN) Lagos Chapter, Engr Dr. Atinuke  Owolabi; her husband Pharm. Paul Owolabi and other family members during the inauguration .

10th  Chairman Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, (APWEN) Lagos Chapter, Engr Dr. Atinuke  Owolabi; ( middle) pose with Executive Members of  (APWEN).

L-r… Executive Director (Network) Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited, Engr (Dr) Ifeoluwa Oyedele; Pro- Chancellor, Olabisi Onabanjo University(OOU)  Prof, Toyin Ashiru; and Ajibike Babatunde.

10th  Chairman , (APWEN) Lagos Chapter, Engr Dr. Atinuke  Owolabi (right) ministering the oak of office to the Executive , during the inauguration ceremony of the 10th Chairman of (APWEN) Lagos Chapter held at Sheraton hotel ikeja on 8/3/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

