Engr. Dr. Atinuke Owolabi as the 10th Chairman of APWEN Lagos Chapter inauguration ceremony

R-L … Former Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos State branch Engr Mary Afolayan, decorating the 10th Chairman, (APWEN) Lagos Chapter, Engr Dr. Atinuke Owolabi and President (APWEN) Engr. Dr . Adebisi Osim.

L-r… Chief of Staff to the Lagos State Governor, Honorable Tayo Ayinde Akinmade; 10th Chairman, (APWEN) Lagos Chapter, Engr Dr. Atinuke Owolabi; her husband Pharm. Paul Owolabi and Chairman Planning Committee, Vice President (Corporate Services) Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr (Dr) Felicia Agubata.

L-r … Pro-Chancellor, Olabisi Onabanjo University(OOU) Prof, Toyin Ashiru; Pioneer President Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Engr. Joanna Olu Maduka; Executive Director (Network) Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited, Engr (Dr) Ifeoluwa Oyedele; 10th Chairman, (APWEN) Lagos Chapter, Engr Dr. Atinuke Owolabi; Deputy President of the NSE, Engr. Ali Alimasuya Rabiu .. President (APWEN) Engr. Dr . Adebisi Osim.

L-r… Chief of Staff to the Lagos State Governor, Honorable Tayo Ayinde Akinmade; with Ajibike Babatunde, at the venue.

L-r…Vice Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Ikeja Branch Engr Nimot Muili; Chairman (NSE) Ikeja. Engr. Femi John Adedotun; received a recognition award from; President (APWEN) Engr. Dr . Adebisi Osim ; 10th Chairman, (APWEN) Lagos Chapter, Engr Dr. Atinuke Owolabi.

L-r… Former President, Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Engr, Kasim Abdul Ali; Guest of Honour, Mr Olusegun Agbeje; both presenting award to Executive Director (Network) Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited, Engr (Dr) Ifeoluwa Oyedele. 10th Chairman , (APWEN) Lagos Chapter, Engr Dr. Atinuke Owolabi.

L-r…President Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Engr. Dr .Adebisi Osim ; Representative of Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Patricia Aniebue; 10th Chairman , (APWEN) Lagos Chapter, Engr Dr. Atinuke Owolabi and others. during the Unveiling of the United Nation Sustainable development Goal 6.

From 5th left .Chief of Staff to the Lagos State Governor, Honorable Tayo Ayinde Akinmade;10th Chairman , (APWEN) Lagos Chapter, Engr Dr. Atinuke Owolabi; her husband Pharm. Paul Owolabi and other family members during the inauguration .

10th Chairman Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, (APWEN) Lagos Chapter, Engr Dr. Atinuke Owolabi; ( middle) pose with Executive Members of (APWEN).

L-r… Executive Director (Network) Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited, Engr (Dr) Ifeoluwa Oyedele; Pro- Chancellor, Olabisi Onabanjo University(OOU) Prof, Toyin Ashiru; and Ajibike Babatunde.

10th Chairman , (APWEN) Lagos Chapter, Engr Dr. Atinuke Owolabi (right) ministering the oak of office to the Executive , during the inauguration ceremony of the 10th Chairman of (APWEN) Lagos Chapter held at Sheraton hotel ikeja on 8/3/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng