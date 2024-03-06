MAN announces Segun Alabi as assistant director, corporate services

COMFORT EKELEME

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), has announced the appointment of Segun Alabi as its new Assistant Director Corporate Affairs and Communication.

Director General/Chief Executive Officer of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, said “Segun Alabi is a talented Corporate Affairs professional who has gained diverse experience in the Pay T.V, Financial, Real Estate, Business Membership Organisation and Manufacturing sectors.

According to him, “He will be an added value and a real asset to the Association, as we continue to promote the interest of Manufacturers by deepening sector-based advocacy and partnership with national and international economic actors in government, organized private sector, host communities and other stakeholders, as well as contributing to the growth of the Nigerian economy.

Segun Alabi, most recently, served as Head, Corporate Affairs and Programs at the Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria (CIoD Nigeria), overseeing all corporate affairs, communications and programs functions of the Institute.

He has focused on Reputation Management, Government Relations, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Management, Stakeholder Management, Public Policy Advocacy and social media management at various levels.

He is also a consummate corporate communications professional, who possesses the qualities of a communication connoisseur, with a canny ability to manage and disseminate information to a competitive advantage.

Upon starting, Segun Alabi said, “I am excited about joining MAN and indeed it is a dream come true. The task ahead is enormous but achievable.”

Segun Alabi holds a Phd degree in English from the University of Lagos, specialising in Language Use and Communication.