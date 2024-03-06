Glo launches affordable Naija Comedy Service

In its bid to excite and entertain its teeming subscribers, telecommunications company, Globacom, has launched Glo Naija Comedy Service with content from notable comedians in Nigeria.

Globacom disclosed in a press statement that the comedy service is aimed at helping subscribers reduce stress by parading comedy video content from top Nigerian content creators like Sabinus, Aki and Pawpaw, among others.

The service can be accessed for a daily subscription pack as affordable as N20 per day, weekly for just N100, while the monthly packages start from N500. Subscribers who wish to connect to the comedy service can dial the short code 55222 or *55222#.

Globacom explained that the service is deployed in conjunction with NCC-licensed aggregators and was designed to suit customers’ entertainment and fun needs, adding that the service is available at the palm of customers’ hands on all android and i-phone devices and on any web browser of their choice.

According to the digital solutions provider, Glo Naija Comedy works on all web browsers and there is no need to download any app to enjoy it. “As long as a subscriber has an active data pack, he or she will be able to access Glo Naija Comedy Service and savour the fun”, Glo said.

Glo further disclosed that subscribers can also call Glo Customer Care Centre on short code 300 for additional information on the service.