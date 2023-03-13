Makinde’s re-election is non-negotiable, says PDP S’West Zonal Secretary, Owokoniran

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South-West Zonal Secretary, Hon. Rahman Owokoniran, has said that leaders and members were united for the reelection of Oyo State’s Governor Seyi Makinde on March 18, and the Engineer’s second-term bid remained non-negotiable.

Owokoniran dismissed insinuations of a division in the South-West PDP family following the conduct and outcome of the February 25 presidential election that saw the PDP flag-bearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, being declared as runner-up to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on the chances of Makinde, who is seeking a second term, Owokoniran said: “There is absolutely no shaking or uncertainty about the chances of His Excellency. Since 2019, Makinde has proved to be a great administrator and achiever in Oyo State. His work speaks for him. Under him, Oyo State has harvested massive dividends of democracy in the last four years.

“Not only has the state enjoyed peace in a nation faced with insecurity, Oyo has seen a lot of physical and infrastructural development under Makinde. From the garages to the roads, forests and communities, insecurity has been kept at bay. People of Oyo sleep with their two eyes closed, unlike so many states in this country –all thanks to the provisions Makinde has made to keep all manners of hoodlums at bay through his innovative and pragmatic approach to security issues.”

The South-West Zonal Scribe said that the PDP structure at the state and zonal levels had been working tirelessly to ensure that the incumbent Governor was elected for a well-deserved second term.

“He has shown an uncommon preparation for the leadership of this frontline state. And he has made himself very approachable to the people. His people love him. His people appreciate him. His people want him to continue the good work he has started,” Owokoniran submitted.

According to him, with the presidential election done and dusted, PDP in the South-West has turned its attention to getting as many of its candidate elected into state governorship and House of Assembly positions in the zone.

“From governing just two states in the South-West, we shall be harvesting massive votes that will earn PDP more governors and legislative majorities in states where elections have been scheduled to take place come March 18 –Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti and Osun states.

“Our victory in Osun State, last time, is an eye opener to all and sundry. People showed they were fed up with the APC’s misrule that has led to Nigeria being declared the world’s poverty capital instead of its acclaim as the biggest economy in Africa, as at the time PDP relinquished power in 2015.

“APC messed up big time in these last eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari. Nigerians can see the difference. These past years have been years of the locusts and all sectors of the country are coming away with unwanted scars.

“Due to hyper-inflation, petroleum shortage, unemployment, insecurity, lopsided appointments that insult the Federal Character principle, poor Naira performance and several other negative indices afflicting the country, Nigerians in these 2023 elections are saying, ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. They want to return power to PDP and return PDP to power. They want a party that will care and cater to their welfare and wellbeing and build a cohesive and united nation. That is what these elections are about and that is what they will achieve.”

