Makinde hands over 30 pick-up vans to Police, NSCDC, Air Force, local hunters

.Warns criminals to leave Oyo

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has warned criminals to look elsewhere from the state, stating that nhis administration will continue to prioritise security as one of the four pillars of his government.

The governor said this on Thursday, while presenting 30 Pickup Vehicles to security agencies in the state, adding that the vehicles were strictly for the purpose of maintaining peace and security in and around the state.

Governor Makinde, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Barr Bayo Lawal, said the vehicles were in fulfillment of promises made by the governor in the buildup to the 2023 general election.

He said: “I like to say this is a promise kept. In the buildup to the 2023 general election, the governor made a promise that the security apparatus in the state will be fortified in a way that even criminals will hesitate to come into the state.

“While commissioning the rebuilt Ojoo Police Station, the governor delivered around 75 units of vehicles to be distributed to various Divisional Police Headquarters in Oyo State. We were all witnesses to the epoch-making event.

“Today, in fulfillment of further promises, the governor made a commitment to give the balance of the vehicles to the Divisional Police Headquarters and we thank God this morning that the promise is being kept.

“At the close of our security meeting yesterday, the governor said we should handover the vehicles for the purpose of maintaining security in Oyo State. They must be utilised mainly for the purpose of security maintenance.”

Giving the breakdown of how the vehicles will be distributed, the governor stated that the Nigeria Police will get 15 additional vehicles for the Divisional Police Headquarters in the state, the Nigeria Security and Defence Corps (NSDC) will get two vehicles, while the Nigerian Air Force will be given one vehicle.

He added that the Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority (OYRTMA) will be given two vehicles, the NDLEA will get one vehicle, the Hunters Association of Nigeria will get one vehicle, while eight of the vehicles will be used by the Governor’s Monitoring Unit.

“All together, we are giving out 30 units of security vehicles for the purpose of maintaining peace and security in Oyo State and I believe that with all the efforts we are putting in place, criminals will look elsewhere to perpetrate their heinous crime.

“The governor has said we will continue to give support wherever we need to,” he added.

Similarly, the Special Adviser on Security to Governor Makinde, CP Fatai Owoseni (rtd), who spoke alongside the Special Adviser on Migration and Homeland Security, Mr Segun Adegoke and the Executive Assistant on Security, CP Sunday Odukoya (rtd), said the Makinde administration places a great premium on security.

He noted that the 15 additional vehicles were given to Divisional Police Headquarters and some critical sectors in the Police such as the Police Force Mobile Squadron in Ago-Are and Ibadan and the Counter-Terrorism Unit, which were not captured earlier.

“Out of the 30 vehicles, the police got 15 for the DHQs and those critical units. So, the remaining ones are for the other agencies that are also part of the security architecture of the state including NSCDC, OYRTMA, Air Force, NDLEA, Hunters Group (non-state actors) and the Governor’s Monitoring Unit, which is being closely monitored from the Governor’s Office.”

Owoseni explained that the Governor’s Monitoring Unit, which is a blend of different security agencies including the Police and the Air Force, is for immediate response to 615 Distress Calls.

He added that the Unit is to ensure a holistic security architecture and it is linked directly to the Security Control Room.

The former Lagos State Commissioner of Police equally clarified that the 30 distributed vehicles were not the same as those promised by the governor to commemorate his first 100 days in office under Omituntun 2.0, noting that the 100 KIA Saloon Cars will still be branded and distributed to security agencies in the state.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Police Command, Mr Adebola Hamzat, commended Governor Makinde for his continued investments in ensuring the maintenance of peace and security in the state.

He promised that the facilities will be put to good use by the police and its sister agencies, saying: “I am glad, on behalf of my other colleagues in the security services, for the commitment, dedication and continued assistance of the Oyo State government to the security architecture of the state.

“This is not the first time. We had this kind of support before, we are having it now and we will continue to have it.

“I want to promise the state government that these facilities will be put to best use. By the grace of God, the continued peace we have been enjoying in Oyo State shall be maintained.”