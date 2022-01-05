Makinde commends peaceful reign of late Olubadan

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday, commended the peaceful reign of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Oguguniso 1.

The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Abdulmojeed Mogbonjubola, at the 3rd Day Special Interfaith and Prayer Service, held at the Popoyemoja palace of the late Olubadan, assured that the incoming Olubadan would continue in the same peaceful fashion.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as saying that “the late Olubadan was a peace-loving father for all and, definitely, his six years reign was very wonderful to the people of Ibadan and Oyo State at large.

“So, the state government is promising that the coming of the new Olubadan will also be peaceful.”

It would be recalled that the late Olubadan, who joined his ancestors on January 2, was buried the same day in accordance with Islamic rites.

Earlier before the Fidau prayers by Muslim clerics, Bishop Samuel Olawode of Maranatha Cathedral, in a Christian funeral service, compared the late monarch to King Hezekiah in the Bible and recounted his disposition to religious tolerance.

Also in his sermon, Professor Khamil Olosho, emphasised the need for righteous living, bearing in mind that death, judgement, reward and after life would be the finality of mankind.

According to him, the message was predicated on the fact that “after this life, there will be another life where we will account for our deeds in this world. Anybody who does good will inherit paradise in the hereafter and anyone who does bad will be cast into hell-fire.

“So, we pray that the Almighty God will protect our Baba in a way that he will scale through interrogations on the day of judgement, so that at the end of the day, he will gain paradise.”

There were Quaranic recitations coordinated by Islamic clerics as well as Islamic prayers coordinated by the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Abdulganeey Agbotomokekere, for the late monarch.

The 3rd Day Fidau prayer had in attendance the High Chiefs of Ibadanland, Rashidi Ladoja, Osi Olubadan; Olufemi Olaifa, Otun Balogun; Tajudeen Ajibola, Osi Balogun; Amidu Ajibade, Ekaarun Olubadan; Lateef Gbadamosi, Ashipa Balogun Olubadan and Abiodun Kola-Daisi, Ekerin Olubadan‎.

Also, the Olugbon of Orile- Igbon, Oba Francis Alao; Deputy Speaker, Muhammad Fadeyi; Commissioners, Special Advisers and Special Assistants to the Governor; President-General of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes, Chief Yemisi Adeaga, other CCII members, Ibadan elders; clerics and other government officials.

