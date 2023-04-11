Losers of guber poll in A/Ibom told to team up with Governor-elect to move state forward

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on grassroot mobilization, Inibekhe Uma Esq. has advised the contestants for the plumb job of Chief executive officer of Akwa Ibom State in the just concluded governorship Election who could not scale through to team up with the Governor – elect, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno to build Akwa Ibom State of our collective dreams, rather than go to tribunal to waste their hard earned money.

Uma in an exclusive chat with our Uyo correspondent over the weekend at a social gathering, the burial of mother of Itoro Columba, one of those who lost in the house of Assembly election, however, didn’t prevent those who have enough and overwhelming evidence and are cock sure to upturn the results of the election in their favour not to seek redress in court or tribunal.

Otherwise, he suggested that the money that should have been wasted on frivolous chase of the proverbial goose could be turned in as their own contributions towards making Akwa Ibom State a more prosperous state for all.

He adjudged the last governorship election that threw up Umo Eno as the winner, as the freest and fairest in history of elections in Akwa Ibom State and attributed the victory of the Governor-Elect to good governance by previous governors on the platform of people’s democratic party for the past twenty four years in the state.

Adding that, “like his predecessors and with a rich pedigree as a successful entrepreneur who has created employment for a good number of Akwa Ibomites, coupled with his peaceful character, there’s hope that Umo Eno will consolidate on the existing peace in the state and bring more development to Akwa Ibom State.”

Uma who described the performances of Deacon Udom Emmanuel in the past eight years as excellent in all ramifications, talking about industrialization, infrastructural renneisance both hard and soft added to human capital development, the Ini born politician and philanthropist per excellence believed Udom is leaving Akwa Ibom better than he met it and should be coasting home fulfilled.

“Udom Emmanuel is going home fulfilled because he has added more value to Akwa Ibom State than he met it. The 21 – storey Dakkada Towers otherwise called Smart Intelligence building, 10 – lane dualized (3rd ring) road named after Isong and Eduok and lots more physical structures are there “eye marked” not ” ear marked” for all to see.

“When he came we ticked him right because we saw in him the celebrall capacity to do the work and he didn’t prove us wrong. The end, they say, justifies the means.”

On the burial of Itoro Columba’s mother, late sister Bassey Columba, he empathized with the two surviving children, Victor and Itoro over the irreparable loss of their mother and advised that the only way to make the woman live on is for them to emulate all the good virtues she exhibited while on earth.

“I was not close to Itoro and the mother but from what people said I want to believe she was a very kind person who impacted a lot of lives when she was alive”, he added.

In a similar development, the Prime minister of a foremost christian men group in Akwa Ibom State that goes by the name Saints in humanitarian law foundation, Ofonime Udobot corroborated the advice given by the previous speaker to the two children of the deceased to emulate their late mother in words and deeds.

He poured encomiums on the children, one of which is their member, Itoro, for the befitting burial given their late mother.

Saints In Humanitarian Law Foundation is a non governmental organization engaged in welfare of members, philanthropy, care for the needy and vulnerable members of the society and advocacy for child rights.