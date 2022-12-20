Champion Newspapers Limited
Life Support Foundation marks Christmas Get-Together for widows in Lagos

By Peter
L-r ...Former Lagos district superintendent Assemblies of God,  Rev Isaac Mpamugo.,his wife  founder of life support foundation  Rev (Mrs.) Edith Mpamaugo, Rev .Dr Sam Ufomadu his wife Mrs. Nkechi (Sponsors ) during the Christmas Get-together for widows  free Medical Treatment ,held at Assemblies of God Church Ojodu in Lagos .15./12/2022 ... PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r … Wife of Former Lagos district superintendent Assemblies of God and  founder of life support foundation  Rev (Mrs.) Edith Mpamaugo, Mrs. Nkechi Ufomadu   presenting cash ,food and materials to Mrs. Patricia Menepe and Mrs. Juliana Achimba  (both Widows ) during the Christmas Get-together for Widows  free Medical Treatment ,held at Assemblies of God Church Ojodu in Lagos .15./12/2022 … PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

Cross section of women line up for medical check up .

L-r…  Wife of Former Lagos district superintendent Assemblies of God and  founder of life support foundation  Rev (Mrs.) Edith Mpamaugo, Mrs. Nkechi Ufomadu   presenting cash ,food and materials to widows,

Cross Section of the women at the screening Exercise.

Cross Section of Women  during the eye screening Exercise.

Cross Section of the widows during the Christmas Get-together free Medical Treatment  0rganised by life support foundation, about 700 widows attend the program held at Assemblies of God Church Ojodu in Lagos .15./12/2022 … PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

