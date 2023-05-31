Let’s support Tinubu’s administration– Oyetola urges Nigerians  

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Former Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has urged Nigerians to support the new administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to carryout his plans to take the country to greater heights.

Oyetola, spoke at the get-together dinner organised in his honour by his associates to celebrate the national award of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) bestowed on him by immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari.

He described Tinubu as a visionary leader and democrat, assuring that the new administration would orchestrate unprecedented developments across sectors of the economy.

Oyetola implored the citizens to remain solidly behind the new administration, saying the season of renewed hope has dawned on Nigeria.

“We thank God for His mercies upon the life of our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It was like a play when the whole thing started, but today, it has become a reality. The success is a sign of our collective support to build a virile nation.

“It is a product of our reliance on God. We all knew what Mr President went through before, during and after the election but against all odds and by the grace of God, he sailed through. The success of today is for all Nigerians, and I want to assure you that Tinubu will perform creditably well.

“We all know his antecedents. We all know what he had done in the past and his capacity and capability to stimulate our economy and take our country to greater heights. Let’s support the lofty agenda hinged on the mantra of Renewed Hope for togetherness, unity and progress of our dear country”, he said.