Drum rolls as Bigi and Sosa Fruit Drink of Rite Foods Share exciting moments with Children in Lagos

Bigi and Sosa fruit drink, flagship brands of Rite Foods Limited, Nigeria’s leading food and beverages company, celebrated this year’s Children’s Day with an exciting array of activities at the Ikeja City Mall, Alausa, Lagos. In a bid to indorse Bigi’s mantra – “For Every Moment” – the event aimed to promote togetherness, children’s rights, and self-awareness while providing a memorable experience for the young attendees.

Children’s Day, celebrated on May 27 annually in Nigeria, serves as an avenue to nurture the potential of children, encourage bonding, and enhance their overall well-being as they embark on their journey towards becoming future leaders.

To help make the day extra memorable, Bigi drinks availed its 13 variants of carbonated soft drinks (CSD), Sosa fruit drinks with five (5) flavors, Rite Spicy, Bigi Beef, and Rite Sausages, for the children while presenting choices of engaging activities tailored to the preference of the young consumers, ensuring a day of fun-filled excitement.

The two-day event (Saturday-Sunday) was open to all children, free of charge, and featured a diverse range of activities including face painting, games, crafts, and interactions with a lively mascot. The children enthusiastically participated in castle building, puzzles, circle throwing, peg filling, and other enjoyable games, with numerous families also walking away with fantastic prizes.

The celebrations commenced at dawn with an energetic live band, entertaining children, parents, and guardians with quality music throughout the day. The first set of winners were rewarded with branded headsets, water bottles, study materials, and other exciting gifts. Tunmininu Ogunniyi, a 9-year-old and a fan of Bigi Orange, expressed her love for the drink, praising its taste and revealing that her always purchase the drink for her.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Biola Aransiola, Assistant Manager of Bigi Drink, highlighted the significance of the event as an opportunity for children to connect with the brand, unwind, and have fun while receiving well-deserved rewards. “As a consumer-oriented brand, we are committed to supporting the dreams, visions and aspirations of our consumers, and this event exemplifies our dedication, she stated.’’ She further emphasized the Bigi has a long-standing tradition of providing excitement and joy to children, making them feel special on occasions such as this.”

On her part, Mrs. Adebola Adeyinka, Assistant Marketing Manager, Rite Foods Limited, expressed the company’s commitment to giving back to the community, particularly on special occasions that highlight their love for consumers. “We are thrilled to sponsor the Children’s Day event as it aligns with our belief in supporting and nurturing children in our community. Witnessing the unadulterated joy on their faces after a day of fun is truly inspiring,” she remarked.

The Olarinde family, after participating in and winning a family game challenge, expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Rite Foods for producing high-quality Bigi carbonated soft drinks and Sosa fruit drinks with unique variants to choose from. They commended the brand for considering the well-being of consumers and creating memorable moments through events like these.

This remarkable Children’s Day celebration demonstrated Bigi and Sosa’s commitment to fostering positive experiences for children and strengthening their bond with the brand.