Legal Aid Committee on administration of third party insurance vows to end right abuses by relevant state actors.

The chairman of the committee on Administration of third party insurance Mr. Timothy Achanya who is also the president of ONEWORLD INITIATIVE FOR SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT has urged the stakeholders to work towards bringing to an end the rights abuses by the relevant stakeholders Over the issue of third party insurance.

The Committee which was recently inaugurated by the Director General of Legal Aid Council, Aliyu Abubakar at the council’s headquarters Abuja, have been having series of meetings on how best to handle the issue of Right Abuses on Administration of third

Party Insurance. In one of their meetings, they discussed the various mandates of the stakeholders so as to enable each stakeholder to understand the various roles they should play in making things easy for the common man in the street.

The Police: To Issue Police Report in cases of accident , To preserve Law and order , To accompany victims to the Hospital in cases of accident in order to avoid rejection of victims by the Hospital , To protect live and property.

FRSC: To educate road users on the importance of being disciplined on the road with a view to reducing the rate of accidents on the Nigerian Highways, To prosecute Hospitals who neglect or refuse treating accident victims (c.) Provides roadside Mobile Clinics wherein First Aid Services are administered to

victims of road accident without billing the Patient.

V.I.O: Training and Testing of Applicants for Drivers License , Organizing Seminars, Workshops and Public Lectures for drivers/ intending drivers., Carrying out inspection of vehicles involved in accident, Cooperating with other Agencies in order to enforce Traffic Rules and Regulations. Providing accessible emergency services to motorist, Inspects and issues Certificates of Road worthyness to deserving vehicles.

NAICOM:Establishes standards for the conduct of Insurance business in Nigeria (b.)Approves rates of Insurance Premium which shall be paid in respect of all classes of the Insurance Business NAICOM approves standard conditions and warranties applicable to all classes of the Insurance business.Protects Insurance Policy Holders, Beneficiaries and Third Parties to Insurance contracts. It publishes Annual Reports and Statistics of the Insurance Industry. Hospital Management Board and regulates activities of Hospitals in the FCT.

In conclusion, the committee agreed that after the Scheduled courtesy visits to the

stakeholders, the reports of the committee’s activities should be forwarded to the DG

LACoN Office who will now make his input concerning the planned National

sensitization awareness campaign which will be kick starting from the month of June

FCT being the starting point