Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

NDDC Governing  Board, please follow the Ogbuku PPP trail 

OpinionIssues
Chief Samuel Ogbuku (PhD).
14
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Dear Editor,

by Ebitu Oku

At the risk of rehashing cliches, I commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing a substantive Governing Board for the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC. It  is a step in the right direction. I congratulate members  of the Governing Board of the NDDC on their appointment.

To members  of the NDDC Governing Board, I will rehash another cliche, its time to hit the ground running. There is absolutely no time for bickering among members of the NDDC Governing Board, the NDDC is in the eye of the storm, so much is expected of the Commission.

In some critical circles, the NDDC is variously and sarcastically referred to as ‘Na Dem Dem Commission’ and ‘Na Dem Dem Chop’. While these sarcastic interpretations of  the  NDDC  acronym are subject to the views of their purveyors, it is a veritable reminder that much is expected of the NDDC moreso when its primary role as an interventionist agency is considered.

Thankfully, the NDDC Governing Board has a positive trail to follow. The trail set by Dr Samuel Ogbuku, Managing Director of the NDDC who has been in the leadership of the NDDC since the beginning of the year. Ogbuku has been proactively engaging critical and relevant stakeholders in the Niger Delta region through  the Public-Private  Partnership initiative in the campaign to ensure the sustainable development of the Niger Delta region.

Over the past nine months, Ogbuku’s Public-Private Partnership, PPP initiative has proven to be sustainable, progressive and popular with stakeholders. The PPP is  a veritable programme that brings together everyone in sustainable development of the Niger Delta development value chain. The PPP ensures that everyone in the value chain receives their due. It brings together; the project, the project managers and  the project beneficiaries.

The PPP trail is a veritable trail I encourage the NDDC Governing Board to embrace, follow, strengthen and build on in order to write their names in marble and ensure their legacy in the sands of time.

 

 

Ebitu Oku, a Brand Management consultant writes from Uyo,  Akwa  Ibom State

Continue Reading
Editor 15651 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Marvellous, Magical, Mesmerising And Merciless Messi.

Dearth of integrity in public life

Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa Off Season Elections, Why Expect…

Nigeria’s Quest for Food Security and Sustainable…

1 of 116