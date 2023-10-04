Leadway Assurance partners Tune Protect EMEIA for B2B travel insurance distribution

Tune Protect EMEIA, the leading digital travel technology facilitator in the Europe, Middle East India & Africa, enters into a strategic partnership with Leadway Assurance Company Limited the leading insurance company in Nigeria along with Tune Protect Re, Malaysia, to cater to various travel and lifestyle assurance products via the digital business-to-business (“B2B”) channel in Nigeria. Leadway is the first B2B partner for Tune Protec Re and Tune Protect EMEIA within the African continent that focuses on Travel B2B with more than 10 travel and lifestyle assurance propositions being offered.

Based on the above strategic partnership, Tune Protect EMEIA renders the travel technology solutions of White Label Ltd, Malaysia (“White Label”), the insurtech arm of Tune Protect Group based in Malaysia to Leadway Assurance.

“We are delighted to announce our entry into the Nigerian market, marking a strategic move to extend our presence within the broader African market. Our collaboration with Leadway, through Tune Protect Re, and supported by White Label serves as a pivotal milestone, leveraging our profound expertise in travel & technology. We are confident in our ability to effectively cater to the evolving demands for travelers, not only in Nigeria but also across other African nations. Building upon our established track record of success within the Europe, Middle East, India we are eager to replicate this achievement within Africa, commencing with our partnership with Leadway,” said Arijit Munshi, Chief Executive Officer of Tune Protect EMEIA.

The strategic partnership was formally launched in August 2023, marking the commencement of the travel and lifestyle products. These comprehensive propositions encompass a range of insurance solutions, 12 in total, including but not limited to Tune Protect Travel Assurance, Tune Protect Travel Lite Assurance, Tune Protect Air Charter Assurance, Tune Protect Travel Student Assurance, Tune Protect Travel Cancellation Assurance, Tune Protect Travel Adventure Assurance, Tune Protect Travel Electronic Assurance, Tune Protect Travel Shop Assurance, Tune Protect Pet Travel Assurance, and several others.

Commenting on the partnership, Tunde Hassan-Odukale, Managing Director, Leadway Assurance Limited, stated that Leadway is thrilled to embark on this innovative partnership with Tune Protect EMEIA. As the foremost insurance company in Nigeria, we recognize the growing needs of today’s travelers, and this collaboration will enable us to offer a comprehensive suite of travel and lifestyle insurance products that seamlessly integrate into the digital landscape, meeting the demands of the modern traveler. This strategic alliance aligns flawlessly with our commitment to cultivate partnerships and leverage cutting-edge technology to provide the best and an all-inclusive insurance coverage to our numerous customers.

Leadway is a prominent insurer within the insurance landscape of Nigeria, boasting a substantial legacy of five decades in operation. Throughout this period, the company has established itself as a force to be reckoned with in the non-banking financial services landscape with a diversified portfolio providing a comprehensive array of insurance services encompassing both general and life insurance, pension management, wills and trusts services, investment offerings, and health maintenance.

Tune Protect EMEIA is a joint venture company of Tune Protect Group Berhad, a financial holding company listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia. It is a leading B2B technology facilitator, specializing in providing tailored travel and lifestyle solutions operating out of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, serving the Europe, Middle East, India, and Africa.

