Terrorists storm Katsina University, abduct female students

Gun-wielding terrorists have reportedly kidnapped five female students of the Federal University in Dutsin-Ma in Katsina State.

Reports obtained on Wednesday morning revealed that the terrorists stormed the varsity and headed to a female hostel where they abducted the students.

According to SaharaReporters, a relative of one of the victims identified as Muhammad Fatima, who hails from Lafiagi town of Kwara State, confirmed the attack on Wednesday morning.

The source disclosed that the terrorists arrived the school environment on Wednesday morning and invaded the students’ private lodge along Moriamoh Ajiri School at Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State, where they whisked away at least five female students of the university dwelling in the area.

It was asserted that three of the abducted students hailed from Kwara State, one is from Kano and another is from Niger State.

 

The students from Kwara are identified as Muhammad Fatima, Bello Fatima Zara, and Adam Rahmatallahi. The names of the two other students have not been identified at the time of filing this report,.

 

 

