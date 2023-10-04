Lagos police declare artist, Primeboy, wanted in connection with Mohbad’s death

GLORIA EZELE

The Lagos State Police has declared Owodunni Ibrahim, also known as Primeboy, wanted in connection with the death of the singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

The Lagos police commissioner, CP, Idowu Owohunwa, issued a Special Police Gazette Bulletin on Wednesday announcing that Primeboy is wanted for his failure to honour their invitation to him since investigations into Mohbad’s death began.

The police identified Primeboy as an artist who is approximately 1.64 m tall, dark-complexioned, has tribal marks and is Yoruba by tribe.

According to the Lagos police public relations officer, PPRO, Benjamin Hundeyin, Primeboy’s last known address is 3rd Power, Oke Eletu, Ikorodu in Lagos state.

Hundeyin said that CP Owohunwa is offering a reward of N1 million to anyone with useful information leading to Primeboy’s arrest.

Hundeyin said the police are urging the public to come forward with any relevant information on Primeboy’s whereabouts.

“If seen, contact the nearest police station or call 0803 688 5727,” Hundeyin said.

The Police began investigating the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death after it set up a 13-person panel on September 18.

Mohbad, who had two full-length albums to his name, died at the age of 27 on September 12, 2023.

The “Adura” singer’s death elicited questions from Nigerians into the nature of his relationship with his former music management and record label, Marlian Music.

Earlier, the Lagos police issued a warning that its “hands will not be forced” in the ongoing probe into Mohbad’s death as the public clamoured for the arrest of the late singer’s associates, including Naira Marley.

On October 3, 2023, Hundeyin said that “Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, the owner of Marlian Music has been taken into custody for interrogation and other investigation activities.”

