LCCI Creative, Entertainment / NMO Mgt. Ltd. ,symposium in celebration Int’l Women’s Month

Photo Gallery
L-r... Chairperson, Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Creative and Entertainment sector. Dr. Ngozi Omambala; Past President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje; Chairman of Council and president of (LCCI)  Mr. Gabriel Idahosa; Veteran Nollywood actress,  Dr.  Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, during the Symposium, Easter and festival, in Celebration international women’s Month (IWM) held in Lagos on 28/3/2024... PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Internationally Renowned Author & Poet, Mrs. Maggie Chinyere  Offoha;  Chairperson, Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Creative and Entertainment sector….. Dr. Ngozi Omambala veteran Nigerian actress, director, and businesswoman., Joke Silva; past President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje; Veteran Nollywood actress,  Dr.  Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde; Honorary life Vice President (LCCI) Ms. Shade Bembatoum-Young, symposium Easter and festival  Parade organised by LCCI and NMO Management Limited.

L-r… Internationally Renowned Author & Poet, Mrs. Maggie Chinyere  Offoha; Chairperson, Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Creative and Entertainment sector. Dr. Ngozi Omambala veteran Nigerian actress, director, and businesswoman, Joke Silva; past President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mrs Toki Mabogunje; Veteran Nollywood actress,  Dr Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and  Honorary life Vice President (LCCI) Ms. Shade Bembatoum-Young; Head Technical Service, Royal Exchange General Insurance.

L-r … Chairperson, Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Creative and Entertainment sector Dr. Ngozi Omambala veteran Nigerian actress, director, and businesswoman., Joke Silva; Past President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje; Veteran Nollywood actress,  Dr. Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde; Honorary life Vice President (LCCI) Ms. Shade Bembatoum-Young; Head Technical Service, Royal Exchange General Insurance.

L-r… Internationally Renowned Author & Poet, Mrs. Maggie Chinyere  Offoha; Chairperson, Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Creative and Entertainment sector, Dr. Ngozi Omambala;  veteran Nigerian actress, director and businesswoman, Joke Silva.

R-L…Chairperson, Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Creative and Entertainment sector Dr. Ngozi OmambalaVeteran Nollywood actress,  Dr. Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and others.

L-r… One of the Speakers Veteran Nollywood actress,  Dr. Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, received a plague from the Chairperson, of Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Creative and Entertainment sector, Dr. Ngozi Omambala.

L-r… Vice president / Chairman, Membership Committee, (LCCI)   Sir Ladi Smith,   with  Past President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje; Veteran Nollywood actress,  Dr. Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, during the Symposium Easter and Festival parade, theme future of creative sector; Arts Culture and Entertainment; AKA ‘Soft Power’ Celebrating our wins & Strengthening infrastructure to Drive Economic Growth; Symposium; in Celebration International Women’s Month (IWN)  held at  Radisson Blu Victoria island Lagos on 28/3/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

