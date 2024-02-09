Champion Newspapers Limited
Lawmaker mulls renewal, expansion of Tantita’s pipeline surveillance contract to check against oil theft

A member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Thomas Ereyitomi, representing Warri Federal Constituency, has urged the Federal Government to speed up  contract renewal and expansion of  Tantita Security Services Limited (TSSL).

The lawmaker made the call in a letter to President Bola Tinubu and  made available to newsmen on Thursday in Warri.

“The Presidency under Muhammadu Buhari  recognised the potential of Tomoplo and his Tantita outfit.

‘The company has done well in the protection of pipelines and other federal government oil assets in the Niger Delta,” he said.

Ereyitomi said that since the engagement of the TSSL, crude production had risen steadily over time, oscillating between 1.4 and 1.6 million barrels per day.

He said that before the intervention of the Tantita, the country’s crude production was within  650,000 barrels per day.

“Mr President, this open letter is a follow up to the one I sent to you on Aug. 30, 2023.

“It is on the same subject matter of pipelines surveillance contracts in the Niger Delta, ” he said.

The lawmaker said that  the security outfit was one of the  private security companies hired by the Federal Government for the surveillance of oil pipelines.

“The company holds a  revered position amongst security firms engaged by the government to provide surveillance for pipelines in the Niger Delta.

“That the company’s contract should be renewed to encourage its management for better future performance,” he said.

Ereyitomi said that since hid letter was sent to the President, my letter was  ublished, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) being undecided for six months over the Tantita contract renewal.

The lawmaker said that crude oil daily production had kept improving, noting that it was an indication that some people were working tirelessly to ensure a turnaround.

“Recent events and development made me want to remind you again on the same matter.

“Operatives of TSSL  are working in a collaborative synergy with a  special task force, set up by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla.

“They recently launched an unending, ruthless and relentless, well synchronised siege on unrepentant criminals and oil thieves in the Niger Delta. So far, the results have been very encouraging,” he said.

Ereyitomi said that in the last three weeks, two heavy duty oil bunkering vessels – MT Kali and MT Harbour Spirit, were intercepted and apprehended.

He said that the feat was possible

during the joint operations of Tantita and the Vice-Adm. Ogalla’s special forces.

He said that the two arrests signal a new threshold for potential gains in a marriage of the Nigerian Navy and Tantita.

The lawmaker said that the success was a major win in the battle to rid the nation’s waterways of oil thieves and economic saboteurs.

Ereyitomi suggested  the expansion of scope of Tantita’s contract  to areas considered problematic, and required special attention and sanitising.

He specifically noted the deep sea and blue water, where the notorious oil buccaneers mostly perfected their illicit trade.

“It’s obvious that Nigerian Navy alone cannot deliver. The gradual pushback of the criminals and the closure of many local oil refining camps in the past three years has gradually restored the ecosystem.

“I once again appeal to Mr President to impress it on the management of the NNPCL to quickly accent to the renewal of Tantita’s expanded contract,” he said.

 

