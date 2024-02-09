Tinubu reiterates commitment to affordable housing, economic prosperity

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

President Bola Tinubu yesterday reiterated his administration’s commitment to provide affordable housing for Nigerians, even as he assured that the country would overcome the present economic challenges.

He also enjoined Nigerians and relevant stakeholders to join hands with his administration in its effort to renew the hope of the people and bring about a new Nigeria.

The President who spoke at the Ground Breaking Ceremony for the 3,112 Housing Unit Plot Project Site in Karsana, Abuja Thursday said his administration has placed mass and affordable housing for Nigerian at it’s top priority, and would ensure that the feat is attained.

He said housing for the people is a necessity and human right, stating that his government is posed to develop housing sector and other critical sectors of the economy.

Tinubu said: “my administration is setting a goalpost that intends to win because it understands how to propel the engine of growth, stability, and the economic resurgence of Nigeria

“Nigerians, Don’t look back, look forward. Be hopeful. Be assured that you have a country that cares about you and you must care about the country. You have heard the data from the honourable minister and his team. What they are about to do to turn the country into a large construction site for housing units.

“That’s all I need to remind you, standing before you as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I pledge to Nigeria, my country being faithful and committed to the economic development and prosperity of every one of you.

“We are given a little trust, but we build on that trust to assure you today, tomorrow and day after of prosperity that we can create it.

“You pledge to Nigeria, your country, my country. To be faithful, loyal, and honest. To serve Nigeria with all your strength. You saw it on the field of play yesterday. You are all rejoicing. Every one of us loves victory. We love to win. When you are positive and you are hopeful Nigeria is winning. We didn’t say it would be smooth all the way through. But we are confident that this country will excel in all ramifications.

“We will defend our unity and uphold our honor and glory in every way possible. Because we are Nigerians, we have no other country.

“Why we are launching a groundbreaking, shelter is a necessity. It’s a human right and we are here just to do that, set the record straight. From this site, groundnut sellers will eat. From this site, water sellers will make a living. From this site, carpenters, and roofmakers, will make a living. Brick and mortar, will stand the test of the time and bring the glory of Nigeria brighter than we met it.

“Here again, let’s talk to Nigerians. Let’s talk to ourselves and see everything positive about our country. Don’t be spoiled. Don’t think of your country negatively. Before I left home this morning, I asked for the pledge, the printout of it and we had to relaunch it. Relaunch it. To be committed to the value, the greatness, the hope of our country. It is our country”.

Continuing, he said, “I’ve listened carefully to the able Minister’s view on housing development, he understands how to propel the engine of growth, stability, and economic resurgence of Nigeria.

“They saw the vision when we took the ministry out of the clock room and made it, its independent visionary path for greatness. We know the value of housing. We appreciate the fact that it is an elixir for economic prosperity and job creation and hopefulness.

“The best thing we are doing now is putting housing on the front burner of our needs. I want to say thank you to the honourable minister, the Minister of State, and all civil servants, and thank you to the National Assembly for the accelerated review of the budget when we all work together, we can build together and we can achieve together a great country, for the prosperity of all of us.”

Speaking, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa said the ministry, with the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s to delivering affordable housing to the psople, is capable of actualising its mandate.

He said “We have designed the Renewed Hope Cities as integrated living communities targeting all income brackets. They comprise one-bedroom blocks of flats, two-bedroom blocks of flats, and three-bedroom blocks of flats; two-, three- and four-bedroom terraces, four-bedroom duplexes, and five-bedroom duplexes.

“On the other hand, we have conceptualized the Renewed Hope Estates to cater to low- and medium-income earners. They comprise one-, two-, and three-bedroom semi-detached bungalows. To enhance affordability and ease of off-take, we used organic designs where one bedroom can be expanded to two bedrooms and three bedrooms as the income of beneficiaries increases over time.

“Furthermore, the program aims to address social inequality by providing a broad range of affordable ownership options. This includes single-digit and up to 30-year mortgage loans to be provided by the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Rent-to-Own options where beneficiaries can move in and pay towards home ownership in monthly, quarterly, or annual installments, and Outright Purchase for high-income earners”.