Lamido visits APC Senator amid defection speculation

Victory Orimemi
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Jigawa governorship candidate, Mustapha Sule Lamido, has been seen with APC Senator, Danladi Abdullahi Sankara despite rumour of defection.
The Governorship candidate met with Sankara in his Abuja residence on Saturday to have a closed-door meeting which lasted for over three hours.
Recall that Sankara lost his bid after he withdrew from the contest for the ticket of Jigawa Northwest Senatorial Zone few minutes to the commencement of the primary election and has since been quiet since.
To clear speculations, Lamido took to his Facebook page to explain that he joined the former former governor of the state, Saminu Turaki, with Senator Danladi Sankara in a meeting he described as critical to the development of Jigawa State.
He wrote: “This evening, I joined the former governor of Jigawa State, Saminu Turaki and the Senator representing Jigawa North West, Danladi Abdullahi Sankara, in a critical meeting to discuss issues about election and development of the state.
