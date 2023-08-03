Lagos commences investigation into death of doctor in General Hospital’s elevator

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Following the death of medical officer, Dr. Vwaere Diaso who is undergoing her housemanship at the Lagos State General Hospital, Odan, the State Government has set up a panel of inquiry to unravel the cause of her sudden death.

According to a report, Diaso passed on as a result of the mechanical failure of an elevator at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information & Strategy, Olumide Sogunle, the State Goverment expressed shock over the death, saying anyone found negligent by the report of the inquiry would face appropriate sanctions.

The statement reads, “The Lagos State Government is shocked at the news of the death of Dr. Vwaere Diaso, a Medical Officer undergoing housemanship at the Lagos State General Hospital, Odan. The sad event occurred on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

“The State Government, especially management and staff of the Lagos State Ministry of Health, commiserate with the family of the deceased on the unfortunate loss of their daughter who passed on as a result of the mechanical failure of an elevator at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island.

*An inquiry by a team of officials from the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Lagos State Health Service Commission, Lagos State Safety Commission and certified Lift and Vertical Transportation Equipment experts has commenced.

“The Lagos State Government will ensure that anyone found negligent by the report of the inquiry will face appropriate sanctions.”