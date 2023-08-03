Champion Newspapers Limited
Chief Augustine Ibeme emerges new president  of .Onitsha Chamber of Commerce

By Editor
By Phil Okose, Onitsha

 

The Onitsha Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, ONICCIMA, Thursday, at its Secretariat, GRA Onitsha, elected a new President, Chief Augustine Ibeme, to pilot the affairs of the chamber for the next two years

 

Others elected alongside the President were, Mr. Chinedu Nwonu-first Deputy President, Justice Okaro-second Deputy President, Onyekachi Damian-vice President finance, Vitalis Muoedu-Vice President Public Relations, Edike Efobi-legal Adviser, Obinna Akpuchukwu-legal Adviser 2 and 37 other council members.

 

Speaking, the out-gone President, Chief Kevin Obieri, expressed satisfaction with the smooth conduct of the election and pleaded to the newly elected executive to ensure the completion of the secretariat of the chamber.

 

Chief Obieri stressed the need for all members to assist in the progress of the chamber lamenting that the revenue base was in the decrease but attributed it to the economic quagmire presently in the country.

 

In his post election speech, the new president vowed to complete the Secretariat building even as he pleaded to Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, to come to the rescue of the people in the State by providing enabling environment.

 

Expressing satisfaction with the election, former President of the chamber, Chief Donatus Ebubeogu, said that the chamber was an integral part of the economy.

 

Highlight of the occasion was acceptance and recognition of Barr. Obinna Akpuchukwu as second  legal adviser.

