Lagos begins market demolition at train station locations

Business & Economy
The Lagos State Government has commenced the demolition of markets around train stations.

 

The ongoing demolition exercise by the Lagos State Building Control Agency started at 10:20 a.m. on Saturday and commenced with the Lateef Jakande Train Station.

 

Thereafter, the team went to 5 other stations to conduct the demolition exercise, hence clearing traders from the rail tracks to enable a right of way for the trains.

The other stations included Iju Railway Station, Ebute-Metta Railway Station, Yaba Railway Station, Agege Railway Station, and Mushin Railway Station.

 

Our correspondent was on-site as enforcement officials wielded sledgehammers and cutting equipment to demolish extended walls close to the road, pulling down shanties, and flinging goods from makeshift shops and tables.

 

Earlier, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had on Wednesday issued a two-day ultimatum to traders selling their wares on train tracks to vacate.

 

