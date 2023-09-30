Only release of Kanu will restore peace in South East -IPOB

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), weekend, reiterated that it was only the release of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, that would restore complete peace in Southeast and by extension, the country, Nigeria.

It made this disclosure through its image maker, Emma Powerful, adding that the absence of Kanu due to his kidnap in Kenya by the Nigeria government, gave rise to the insecurity and criminality in Biafra Land today sequel to the love the people have for him.

“At the same time, his continuous illegal incarceration in DSS solitary confinement, despite the court judgments that ordered his unconditional discharge and release, has worsened the security situation in Biafra Land and elsewhere in Nigeria. Some sponsored criminals go about kidnapping for ramson and snatching cars from unsuspecting persons in the name of demanding for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu His release will stop all of that.

“If indeed the Supreme Court Justices are interested in saving Nigeria and people of the Eastern Region, they should uphold the international and local laws and free Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Kidnaping and extraordinary rendition of an accused person is a grievous offense according to international laws.

“The Nigeria government kidnapped Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Kenya, tortured him and for many days there, extraordinarily renditioned him to Nigeria, and have illegally detained him in DSS solidarity confirment for over two (2) years and six months where he is still being tortured and denied his basic human rights. This injustice to IPOB family and Biafrans is the highest provocation so far in our miserable existence in Nigeria. However, Biafrans have maintained their cool waiting for the Apex Court of Nigeria to deliver justice for us.

“We are patiently waiting to see if the Supreme Court of Nigeria as the Constitutional Court will legalize the international crime of extraordinary renditions or deliver justice. Moreso, we want to see if the Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria will go against UN Charter on People’s Right to Self Determination, which Mazi Nnamdi Kanu represents by agitating for Biafra freedom. The world leaders must preserve Mazi Nnamdi Kanu because he is going to allow them to have stake in Biafra Nation if they allow Biafra to become an independent state.

“The supreme Court Justices have the opportunity to write their names in gold as men of honor by releasing Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu, who has not committed any crime against any local or international laws. The Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria should stop the executive arm’s rascality that has so far been exhibited in this case.

” They should instead emulate the courage of their colleagues on the panel of the Court of Appeal that ordered our leader discharged and acquitted unconditionally and barring any further trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in any court. The Nigeria Executive branch has bastardized constitutional order, which has eroded Nigerian’s integrity and influence in Africa and internationally.

” The Supreme Court has a role to play in buying back that battered image of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by not succumbing to the executive threats and intimidation in deliverying justice. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case has put Nigeria judiciary on trial and has now put their Supreme Court on trial.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is the prisoner of conscience, is the symbol of deliverance to humanity and the only person who has influence in the entire Eastern region. He has made visible and unquantifiable sacrifices that have qualified him as an institution, a messiah to his people and the oppress people in this part of the world,” Emma Powerful further explained.